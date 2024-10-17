New Bridge of Allan, Dunblane and Thornhill housing developments blocked

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

New Bridge of Allan, Dunblane and Thornhill housing developments blocked

Around 160 new homes could have been built across Stirlingshire if plans had been approved.

By Alex Watson
A proposed large development will not go ahead on the land near Burnside Works in Thornhill. Image: Google Street View
A proposed large development will not go ahead on the land near Burnside Works in Thornhill. Image: Google Street View

Three prospective Stirlingshire housing developments have been blocked by the Scottish Government.

A trio of appeals for separate projects in Thornhill, Bridge of Allan and Dunblane were all dismissed by the Planning and Environmental Appeals Division this week.

In Thornhill, an application to construct around 70 buildings for a mixture of business and residential use on land north-west of and at Burnside Works was submitted in December 2021.

However, nearly three years later, the proposal has been rejected.

In the appeal decision notice, the government’s reporter stated that the number of proposed homes could overwhelm the village of Thornhill’s existing infrastructure and increase commuting to other areas.

Concerns over green belt land

Allan Water Homes Ltd originally applied to erect 46 new homes (34 for private ownership and 12 for affordable housing) on land at Blairforkie Drive in Bridge Of Allan during July 2022.

This project was also dismissed by the Scottish Government, with concerns raised over the intention to build on designated green belt land.

46 new homes were proposed for this land at Blairforkie Drive in Bridge of Allan. Image: Google Street View

The decision acknowledged that the housing development “would contribute to the local and national economy and would deliver much needed affordable housing in a location that is within a 10 minute walk of the town centre”, but countered that it would negatively impact existing residents of the local area.

In September 2022, Dunblane‘s Kippendavie Group Trust submitted an application for permission to build 44 residential properties (including self-build, custom-build homes and affordable housing) on land east of Kellie Wynd, Leighton Avenue, Leighton Court and Robertson Road.

The view from Kellie Wynd of the Dunblane land developers hoped to build on. Image: Google Street View

This proposal also included plans for a neighbourhood community hub.

The application was not approved after an appeal and, again, the issue of constructing on green belt land was among the deciding factors.

A snub for rural communities or protecting green space?

Response to Scottish Government’s decisions have been mixed.

Some Thornhill residents welcomed the news, arguing that such a large development wouldn’t be suitable for the small village.

Bridge of Allan resident Inga Bullen said: “It is great that a community’s views have been supported by the planning system and that our objections to this proposal were listened to.

“The development was on green belt. If green belt can be built on it ceases to function as green belt: to prevent unsustainable development and urban sprawl and to protect the identity of settlements.”

Stirling councillor Alasdair Tollemache welcomed the decision to scrap the proposals

Others felt the decision was a snub for rural communities.

One social media comment read: “Things have to progress, we need new affordable houses built for those who would like to return or remain in the village.”

‘Protects local democracy’

Bridge of Allan and Dunblane councillor Alasdair Tollemache said: “I am very pleased that the appeals have been dismissed.

“This protects local democracy within the local development plan and the need to protect green space and biodiversity.”

Martin Earl, Conservative councillor for Trossachs and Teith said: “I am pleased that the position of both the council’s planning service and the Community Council have been supported by this decision.

“This application did not accord with the adopted Local Development Plan

“I would also want to place on record the significant efforts by the community council that ensured the residents views were sought and heard throughout the extended process.

“There is, of course, a great deal of pressure to build new homes but all proposals must be in agreement with the LDP and proportionate to their proposed location.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

