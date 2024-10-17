Armed police swarm Fife village in hunt for man with weapon

Armed police have swarmed a Fife village in a hunt for a man with a weapon.

Officers are searching in Crosshill after being called to Benarty Avenue at around 7am this morning.

There are no reports of any injuries, but police remain at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.10am on Thursday police received a report of a man in possession of a weapon, causing a disturbance outside a property in Benarty Avenue, Crosshill.

“Officers are in attendance and a search of the area is underway.

“There are no reports of any injuries and enquiries are ongoing.

“Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area around this time who may have witnessed the incident.”

