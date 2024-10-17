Dundee bus shelters branded ‘dirty and neglected’ with outdated timetables amid calls for clean-up

Dundee’s bus shelters have been branded ‘dirty and neglected’ with outdated timetable information.

Dundee City Council’s Lib Dem group leader Fraser Macpherson launched a scathing attack after writing to the council’s chief executive to demand action.

The council says shelters have been deep cleaned and will now be cleaned regularly, while a new supplier is “carrying out specialist repairs”.

Mr Macpherson said that although nearly all bus services are operated by private companies, bus stops, shelters and real-time information are the local authority’s responsibility.

He explained: “Dundee City Council’s shocking failure and total neglect of the city’s bus infrastructure properly along with the lack of cleanliness of bus shelters, graffiti on them and lack of bus timetable information right across Dundee is a disgrace and a failure.

“The council has failed to provide bus stop timetable information for Dundee passengers at most bus stops since the pandemic started in 2020.

“Despite assurances in 2022 that it would address the issue, Dundee bus stops remain without correct information about services and many bus stops are in a shockingly neglected state – graffitied and vandalised – with most bus shelters dirty and neglected.

“Dundee City Council should be ashamed of its neglect of the bus infrastructure, particularly in a city where according to recent census data, 41.8% of households do not own a car and are therefore reliant on public transport.”

Axing of sheltered shoppers bus ‘unkindest cut of all’

He has also called for a dedicated shopping bus service for the elderly to be reinstated.

The Shoppers Service, which operated between sheltered housing complexes and supermarkets, was withdrawn earlier this year to save cash.

He added: “The axing of the sheltered shoppers’ bus service was the unkindness cut of all – and all to save just £20 500 a year when the council’s revenue budget is £466 million a year.

“The council should make every effort to reinstate the supported bus services axed – the 204, 206 and 236 – as they helped mainly elderly people who did not live close to a main commercial bus service.”

Lib Dem councillor for Strathmartine ward Daniel Coleman added: “In my own area, it was even suggested removing the bus stop and shelter right outside the community centre in St Mary’s, which provoked an all too predictable negative reaction from our community.

“The removal of bus stops project was then dumped but the effort put into this was wasted effort that the council have been put into improving the bus stops and shelters, not getting rid of them.”

Mr Macpherson said: “If the bus infrastructure issues are now not properly and promptly addressed, the group will table the item on the council’s Fair Work, Economic Growth and Infrastructure Committee in order to secure committee approval to force improvements.”

Deep cleaning of shelters been completed, says council

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “A new partnership has been established to clean bus shelters across the city.

“Deep cleaning of the shelters has been completed, and regular cleaning is now taking place.

“In addition, a new supplier has been appointed and is carrying out specialist repairs to the bus shelters. ”

They added: “Bus shelter vandalism continues to place a strain on the council’s limited resources, with weekly reports of new damage to shelters across the city.

“The council remains committed to working with partners, including Police Scotland, to reduce the frequency of vandalism across the city.

“There will be a number of service changes in the coming weeks, and we are working with bus operators to ensure this information is displayed in shelters citywide.”