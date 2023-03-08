Investigators divided over new theory about Perthshire ‘UFO sighting’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Investigators are divided over a new theory that may finally explain a famous Perthshire ‘UFO sighting’.

A photo taken at Calvine in August 1990 shows a diamond-shaped object hovering in the skies above.

The image appears to show a jet flying alongside it.

But so far, no one has come forward to explain the full story behind the picture – which was finally released last year.

Claims Calvine ‘UFO’ was radar-busting aircraft

Earlier this week, the Daily Record claimed the man who took the image was called Kevin Russell – a porter at the Pitlochry Hydro Hotel at the time.

That led to former BBC Horizon producer-turned YouTuber Simon Holland coming forward with his theory about the picture.

He believes the machine may have been a radar-busting stealth aircraft under development from British Aerospace – now BAE Systems.

Mr Holland says this is based on the fact the Ministry of Defence has previously said no “known” Harrier jets were in the area at the time.

He said: “I discovered that the only other British Harriers were privately owned by BAE Systems, the defence contractor.

“They used their Harriers as multi-roll defence test platforms, testing BAE advanced technology.

“I dug deeper and found that Marconi Advanced Materials, based inside BAE HQ at Warton, Lancashire, were probably working on an advanced ‘stealth’ skin material for the USAF (US Air Force).”

Investigator not convinced by BAE experiment claims

But Straiph Wilson – a paranormal investigator who has spent years looking into the Calvine incident – is not convinced.

Mr Wilson claims that a witness statement, which he obtained from the MoD through a freedom of information request, goes against Mr Holland’s theory.

The statement describes the object as “hovering for about 10 minutes before ascending vertically upwards at high speed”.

Mr Wilson told The Courier: “It’s very unlikely that either the UK or USA had such advanced technology then because we certainly have not seen it by now.

“We would have had glimpse during the Gulf War, Afghanistan, Syria, even Ukraine.

“We can never ever rule it out – secret black-budget projects do exist. But something as advanced as the witnesses statement claims, it’s highly unlikely.

If BAE Systems had something like that in the 90s we would have seen it by now Paranormal investigator Straiph Wilson

“We don’t even have that technology now.

“If BAE Systems had something like that in the 90s we would have seen it by now.”

However Matthew Illsley, who works alongside the publisher of the Calvine photo, Dr David Clarke, believes Mr Holland’s theory could be valid.

He said: “We’re open to it being some sort of experimental aircraft.

‘It is possible something like this could have existed’

“What would really help is if BAE would come forward and say that’s what it was.

“This thing is meant to have hovered and then taken off vertically.

“There are not any matches for that from what we know, even with the military and military contractors like BAE.

“But when you know as little as we know it is possible that something like this could have existed.”

BAE Systems comments on new Perthshire ‘UFO’ theory

When contacted by The Courier, a spokesperson for BAE Systems said the photo predated the formation of the company as it is today.

The spokesperson said BAE was unable to confirm any details from the time, adding: “We don’t have a huge swathe of records from those years.”

The MoD has declined to comment.