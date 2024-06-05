Costa Coffee lodges plans for new Perth city centre cafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Costa Coffee lodges plans for new Perth city centre cafe

The chain could be set to move into High Street.

By Chloe Burrell
Costa Coffee has applied to open a new cafe in Perth city centre.
Costa Coffee has applied to put signs on a Perth High Street unit. Image: Eyco/Shutterstock

Costa Coffee has lodged plans for a new cafe in Perth city centre.

The chain could be set to take over the former Optical Express unit at 107 High Street – between Next and Santander.

It has not been confirmed whether this would be in addition to the chain’s current outlet on nearby Scott Street, or if the firm would move from that site.

A planning application has been submitted to Perth and Kinross Council for Costa Coffee signs to go up on the building.

Costa Coffee eyes ‘prime unit’ on Perth High Street

The site has previously been advertised for lease by estate agent Eyco, which describes it as a “prime unit on busy pedestrian thoroughfare”.

It is made up of a ground, first and attic floor.

The annual rent for the unit is £40,000.

Costa Coffee has five outlets in Perth – Scott Street, Perth railway station, St Catherine’s Retail Park, Inveralmond and Broxden.

Costa already has five outlets in Perth. Image: Costa Coffee

A decision on the application will be made by Perth and Kinross Council in the coming weeks.

Costa Coffee has been contacted for comment.

It comes as New Look closed its shop on High Street in Perth on Tuesday.

According to The Courier’s high street tracker, nearly a fifth of units on Perth High Street are vacant.

About 16% of outlets on the street are occupied by food and drink businesses.

