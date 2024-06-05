Costa Coffee lodges plans for new Perth city centre cafe

Costa Coffee has lodged plans for a new cafe in Perth city centre.

The chain could be set to take over the former Optical Express unit at 107 High Street – between Next and Santander.

It has not been confirmed whether this would be in addition to the chain’s current outlet on nearby Scott Street, or if the firm would move from that site.

A planning application has been submitted to Perth and Kinross Council for Costa Coffee signs to go up on the building.

Costa Coffee eyes ‘prime unit’ on Perth High Street

The site has previously been advertised for lease by estate agent Eyco, which describes it as a “prime unit on busy pedestrian thoroughfare”.

It is made up of a ground, first and attic floor.

The annual rent for the unit is £40,000.

Costa Coffee has five outlets in Perth – Scott Street, Perth railway station, St Catherine’s Retail Park, Inveralmond and Broxden.

A decision on the application will be made by Perth and Kinross Council in the coming weeks.

Costa Coffee has been contacted for comment.

It comes as New Look closed its shop on High Street in Perth on Tuesday.

According to The Courier’s high street tracker, nearly a fifth of units on Perth High Street are vacant.

About 16% of outlets on the street are occupied by food and drink businesses.