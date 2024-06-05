Man, 49, missing from Dundee may have travelled to the Highlands

A 49-year-old man who is missing from Dundee may have travelled to the Highlands.

Gordon Draper was last seen in the Castle Terrace area of Dundee on Friday, May 31 at around 7.30pm.

He is described as being 5ft 7inch in height, of medium build, with brown receding hair and brown eyes.

Gordon was last seen wearing black trousers, a black checkered shirt, tan-coloured boots and white glasses.

He has access to a grey Renault Traffic van VRM with the registration plate SJ19CDL.

It is believed Gorson has travelled to the Fort William, Fort Augustus and the Inverness areas.

Sergeant Daniel Forbes: “Our inquiries to trace Gordon are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone who has seen him, who has any information on his whereabouts or has seen his vehicle to contact us.

“I would also appeal to Gordon himself to get in touch to let us know he is alright.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 3011 of June 3, 2024.