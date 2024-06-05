Man, 49, missing from Dundee may have travelled to the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 49, missing from Dundee may have travelled to the Highlands

Gordon Draper was last seen in the Castle Terrace area of Dundee on May 31.

By Kieran Webster
Gordon Draper.
Gordon Draper. Image: Police Scotland

A 49-year-old man who is missing from Dundee may have travelled to the Highlands.

Gordon Draper was last seen in the Castle Terrace area of Dundee on Friday, May 31 at around 7.30pm.

He is described as being 5ft 7inch in height, of medium build, with brown receding hair and brown eyes.

Gordon was last seen wearing black trousers, a black checkered shirt, tan-coloured boots and white glasses.

He has access to a grey Renault Traffic van VRM with the registration plate SJ19CDL.

It is believed Gorson has travelled to the Fort William, Fort Augustus and the Inverness areas.

Sergeant Daniel Forbes: “Our inquiries to trace Gordon are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone who has seen him, who has any information on his whereabouts or has seen his vehicle to contact us.

“I would also appeal to Gordon himself to get in touch to let us know he is alright.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 3011 of June 3, 2024.

Conversation