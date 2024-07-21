New family-run cafe to offer breakfast for early risers in Lochgelly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New family-run cafe to offer breakfast for early risers in Lochgelly

Mother-and-daughter team Chivaune Harmon and Brenda Ritchie will open Rise & Dine on Tuesday. 

By Ellidh Aitken
Mother-and-daughter team Chivaune Harmon and Brenda Ritchie will launch Rise & Dine on Bank Street, Lochgelly
Chivaune Harmon is to launch Rise & Dine with her mother Brenda Ritchie. Image: David Wardle

A new family-run cafe offering breakfast for early risers is opening in Lochgelly.

Mother-and-daughter team Brenda Ritchie and Chivaune Harmon will launch Rise & Dine on Bank Street on Tuesday.

Chivaune, who started her home baking business A Slice So Nice in March, will provide treats such as cakes, cheesecake and shortbread.

Meanwhile Brenda, 69, will take care of hot food orders.

New cafe offering early breakfast in Lochgelly

Chivaune, 37, told The Courier: “I had been looking for premises and this place in Lochgelly came up and we decided to go into it together.

“I will do the home baking and my mum will be doing breakfasts and hot rolls and things like that.

“We plan to be open quite early for the workers, we have had requests from tradesmen for that.

“I think they only have Baynes as an option at that time and want something different.

“We are also going to do a breakfast deal with loyalty cards for customers and when the card is complete they will get a hot roll and a coffee.

“When we were doing work on the cafe people were stopping and asking about it, a lot of people are looking forward to us opening.”

The cafe owners with Emma – Chivaune’s permanent foster daughter. Image: David Wardle

It has taken four weeks for Chivaune and Brenda to refurbish the space, which was previously The Hugamug cafe.

Chivaune, who is originally from Cardenden but now lives in Kirkcaldy with her family, has been a foster carer for 10 years.

Brenda has also been taking in foster children for more than 15 years.

Chivaune hopes the cafe will be an opportunity to “build a base” as her permanent foster daughter, Emma, 18, starts college.

She said: “I started doing permanent fostering after giving birth to my son, Richie, who is now 10.

“Emma gets to live with us until she is 21 but I think it will be longer than that.

“I wouldn’t put her out, she is part of the family now, so I want to build a base.

“It is a very rewarding thing to be part of.

“From what we were told, she wasn’t going to manage in education, but now she’s going to college she’s achieved what they didn’t think she would.”

Rise & Dine cafe in Lochgelly opening times to suit early morning customers

Rise & Dine will use local suppliers such as Pearson Hepburn butchers for meat and pies and Rough & Fraser for rolls.

The cafe opens on Tuesday and opening hours will be between 7am and 2.30pm, although these may change depending on feedback.

Opening hours will be between 7am and 2.30pm. Image: David Wardle

Chivaune added: “It will be a lot of trial and error so we have not put the opening hours in the window as they will change.

“The times will be give-or-take; if we need to stay open half an hour later we will or if we need to open a bit earlier we can do that too.

“Once we find out feet we are planning to do daily specials; for example, we will get fish from Anstruther for fish teas on a Friday.

“We will also do afternoon tea, but that will have to be pre-booked so I can make the smaller cakes.

“We will start doing that in a few weeks, once we get past all the hiccups.

“Then we will just be asking people what they want and will base it off feedback from our regular customers.

“They are the best people to ask.”

