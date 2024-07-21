New family-run cafe to offer breakfast for early risers in Lochgelly

A new family-run cafe offering breakfast for early risers is opening in Lochgelly.

Mother-and-daughter team Brenda Ritchie and Chivaune Harmon will launch Rise & Dine on Bank Street on Tuesday.

Chivaune, who started her home baking business A Slice So Nice in March, will provide treats such as cakes, cheesecake and shortbread.

Meanwhile Brenda, 69, will take care of hot food orders.

New cafe offering early breakfast in Lochgelly

Chivaune, 37, told The Courier: “I had been looking for premises and this place in Lochgelly came up and we decided to go into it together.

“I will do the home baking and my mum will be doing breakfasts and hot rolls and things like that.

“We plan to be open quite early for the workers, we have had requests from tradesmen for that.

“I think they only have Baynes as an option at that time and want something different.

“We are also going to do a breakfast deal with loyalty cards for customers and when the card is complete they will get a hot roll and a coffee.

“When we were doing work on the cafe people were stopping and asking about it, a lot of people are looking forward to us opening.”

It has taken four weeks for Chivaune and Brenda to refurbish the space, which was previously The Hugamug cafe.

Chivaune, who is originally from Cardenden but now lives in Kirkcaldy with her family, has been a foster carer for 10 years.

Brenda has also been taking in foster children for more than 15 years.

Chivaune hopes the cafe will be an opportunity to “build a base” as her permanent foster daughter, Emma, 18, starts college.

She said: “I started doing permanent fostering after giving birth to my son, Richie, who is now 10.

“Emma gets to live with us until she is 21 but I think it will be longer than that.

“I wouldn’t put her out, she is part of the family now, so I want to build a base.

“It is a very rewarding thing to be part of.

“From what we were told, she wasn’t going to manage in education, but now she’s going to college she’s achieved what they didn’t think she would.”

Rise & Dine cafe in Lochgelly opening times to suit early morning customers

Rise & Dine will use local suppliers such as Pearson Hepburn butchers for meat and pies and Rough & Fraser for rolls.

The cafe opens on Tuesday and opening hours will be between 7am and 2.30pm, although these may change depending on feedback.

Chivaune added: “It will be a lot of trial and error so we have not put the opening hours in the window as they will change.

“The times will be give-or-take; if we need to stay open half an hour later we will or if we need to open a bit earlier we can do that too.

“Once we find out feet we are planning to do daily specials; for example, we will get fish from Anstruther for fish teas on a Friday.

“We will also do afternoon tea, but that will have to be pre-booked so I can make the smaller cakes.

“We will start doing that in a few weeks, once we get past all the hiccups.

“Then we will just be asking people what they want and will base it off feedback from our regular customers.

“They are the best people to ask.”