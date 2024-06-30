Bid to build nearly 40 new homes on former Dundee primary school site

Plans have been lodged for 40 homes at the site of a former primary school in Dundee.

Angus Housing Association are looking to build 37 new homes at the site of the former Gowriehill Primary School.

The site has been vacant since the primary school was demolished in 2018 after it was shut down in 2017.

It is hoped plans will attract a “diverse range” of families, young professionals and seniors.

The design statement, by Wellwood Leslie, says: “Designed to meet affordable housing requirements, they will cater to a diverse range of residents including young professionals, families, and seniors, promoting a vibrant and inclusive community.

“The aspiration of the development is to positively regenerate this dormant site in a premium location into a defined, high-quality residential community, creating a neighbourhood that blends with the existing architectural fabric of the area and contributes positively to the local community.

“The House designs attempt to create houses and places that are appropriate to

their surroundings and exploit the unique character of the development.”

Once constructed, the affordable homes will be available for social rent.

There will be a mix of two, three, and four-bedroom semi-detached homes as well as one and two-bedroom flats.

All houses will be purely powered by electricity to ensure energy consumption can come from renewable sources.

Every house will have access to two parking spaces while every flat will have one.

Infrastructure will also be provided for electric car charging points to be installed.

The design statement adds: “The development addresses a range of requirements for affordable homes within the surrounding area.”

Dundee City Council will consider the plans in the coming weeks.

Elsewhere in Dundee, plans for 131 homes at the former Hilltown indoor market were given the green light earlier this year.