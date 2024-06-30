Bid to build nearly 40 new homes on former Dundee primary school site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bid to build nearly 40 new homes on former Dundee primary school site

Angus Housing Association wants to build 37 homes at the former Gowriehill Primary School site.

By Kieran Webster
A 3D image of the plans next to the former school.
Nearly 40 homes are planned for the former school site. Image: Wellwood Leslie Architects/DC Thomson

Plans have been lodged for 40 homes at the site of a former primary school in Dundee.

Angus Housing Association are looking to build 37 new homes at the site of the former Gowriehill Primary School.

The site has been vacant since the primary school was demolished in 2018 after it was shut down in 2017.

It is hoped plans will attract a “diverse range” of families, young professionals and seniors.

Affordable homes eyed for former Gowriehill School site

The design statement, by Wellwood Leslie, says: “Designed to meet affordable housing requirements, they will cater to a diverse range of residents including young professionals, families, and seniors, promoting a vibrant and inclusive community.

“The aspiration of the development is to positively regenerate this dormant site in a premium location into a defined, high-quality residential community, creating a neighbourhood that blends with the existing architectural fabric of the area and contributes positively to the local community.

“The House designs attempt to create houses and places that are appropriate to
their surroundings and exploit the unique character of the development.”

The planned housing scheme.
The planned housing scheme. Image: Wellwood Leslie Architects

Once constructed, the affordable homes will be available for social rent.

There will be a mix of two, three, and four-bedroom semi-detached homes as well as one and two-bedroom flats.

All houses will be purely powered by electricity to ensure energy consumption can come from renewable sources.

The former Gowriehill Primary School Dundee.
The former Gowriehill Primary School in Dundee.

Every house will have access to two parking spaces while every flat will have one.

Infrastructure will also be provided for electric car charging points to be installed.

The design statement adds: “The development addresses a range of requirements for affordable homes within the surrounding area.”

Dundee City Council will consider the plans in the coming weeks.

Elsewhere in Dundee, plans for 131 homes at the former Hilltown indoor market were given the green light earlier this year.

