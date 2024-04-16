Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy insists there will be no putting the tools away as Dark Blues set St Mirren target

Dundee have one aim between now and the end of the Premiership campaign – catching St Mirren in fifth place.

The Dark Blues secured their place in the top six of Scotland’s top flight with a draw at Aberdeen on Saturday.

As quickly as that achievement was reached, focus at Dens Park switched to a new objective.

A new objective that could bring European football, depending on who wins the Scottish Cup.

If it is anyone but Aberdeen, fifth place will offer a place in the Europa Conference League.

It was up at Pittodrie where the deal was done, with massive celebrations from players and fans at the final whistle.

“It is the best 0-0 I have ever had,” skipper Joe Shaughnessy joked.

“It is brilliant. It is an amazing achievement for the club, players and the fans.

“That is what it is all about, going over there at the end of the game, celebrating with the fans and seeing how they enjoy it.

“It was brilliant seeing all the fans. We all really enjoyed it and that is what it is all about. The dressing room was a happy place.”

‘No way we will put the tools away’

Dundee have six matches remaining to make up the three-point lead St Mirren currently hold over the Dark Blues, though they have one match fewer to play.

Beyond that, Kilmarnock look out of reach 11 points in front.

The first of those six games comes on Wednesday in the twice re-arranged clash with Rangers.

“I am sure if we can get a result there it will kick us on again,” Shaughnessy added.

“We will look to see if we can catch St Mirren and see where it takes us.

“We will just try to get results and try to catch the teams above us.

“That is all we can do.

“There is no way we will be putting the tools away.

“We will reset, go on Wednesday and try to catch the teams above us.

“If we can do that then we will go again.”