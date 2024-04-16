Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy insists there will be no putting the tools away as Dark Blues set St Mirren target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy insists there will be no putting the tools away as Dark Blues set St Mirren target

The Dee have six matches to chase down the Buddies starting with Rangers on Wednesday.

By George Cran
Joe Shaughnessy celebrates at full-time. Image: SNS
Dundee FC skip Joe Shaughnessy celebrates at full-time as the Dark Blues qualify for the top six. Image: SNS

Dundee have one aim between now and the end of the Premiership campaign – catching St Mirren in fifth place.

The Dark Blues secured their place in the top six of Scotland’s top flight with a draw at Aberdeen on Saturday.

As quickly as that achievement was reached, focus at Dens Park switched to a new objective.

A new objective that could bring European football, depending on who wins the Scottish Cup.

If it is anyone but Aberdeen, fifth place will offer a place in the Europa Conference League.

Dundee FC captain Joe Shaughnessy gets a hug from Ricki Lamie at full-time against Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock

It was up at Pittodrie where the deal was done, with massive celebrations from players and fans at the final whistle.

“It is the best 0-0 I have ever had,” skipper Joe Shaughnessy joked.

“It is brilliant. It is an amazing achievement for the club, players and the fans.

“That is what it is all about, going over there at the end of the game, celebrating with the fans and seeing how they enjoy it.

“It was brilliant seeing all the fans. We all really enjoyed it and that is what it is all about. The dressing room was a happy place.”

‘No way we will put the tools away’

Dundee have six matches remaining to make up the three-point lead St Mirren currently hold over the Dark Blues, though they have one match fewer to play.

Beyond that, Kilmarnock look out of reach 11 points in front.

Dundee ran out 4-0 winners over St Mirren in their last fixture. Image: SNS
Dundee will face St Mirren again post-split. Image: SNS

The first of those six games comes on Wednesday in the twice re-arranged clash with Rangers.

“I am sure if we can get a result there it will kick us on again,” Shaughnessy added.

“We will look to see if we can catch St Mirren and see where it takes us.

“We will just try to get results and try to catch the teams above us.

“That is all we can do.

“There is no way we will be putting the tools away.

“We will reset, go on Wednesday and try to catch the teams above us.

“If we can do that then we will go again.”

