A9 closed northbound following three-vehicle crash near Broxden Roundabout

Commuters in Perthshire face delays following a three-vehicle crash on the A9 south of the Broxden Roundabout

The crash, which happened just after 3.30pm on Thursday, has closed the northbound carriageway.

It is currently unknown how many vehicles are involved in the crash or if there are any injuries.

NEW ❗ ⌚ 16:05#A9 Crossgates The Northbound carriageway is currently ⛔CLOSED⛔ due to a collision TRISS are in attendance Use our Route Checker to plan an #AltRoute: https://t.co/mJdE9BubVY@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/H3vW6wlF5i — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 13, 2023

Traffic Scotland has advised drivers to use an alternative route.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed it is not in attendance.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.35pm on Thursday July 13, police were called to a report of a three-vehicle crash on the A9, near the Tibbermore junction.

“The road is currently closed, as recovery is arranged, and diversions are in place.”