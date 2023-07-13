Drag queen makeover show hosted by Lorraine Kelly cancelled after one episode

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Drag queen makeover show hosted by Lorraine Kelly cancelled after one episode

Queens of the Night has been axed following reports of poor viewing figures.

By Andrew Robson
Lorraine Kelly hosted the show, which has been cancelled. Image: ITV
Lorraine Kelly hosted the show, which has been cancelled. Image: ITV

A primetime reality show presented by Lorraine Kelly has been cancelled by ITV after just one episode.

Queens of the Night aired on November 5 2022 as a stand-alone special and featured male celebrities undergoing spectacular drag transformations.

Contestants included soap stars Adam Woodyatt and Simon Gregson plus fitness personality Mr Motivator, former Love Islander Chris Hughes and rugby player Joe Marler.

Melanie C, Rob Beckett, Courtney Act and Layton Williams sat on the judging panel.

It has now been revealed that the show has been axed following reports of poor viewing figures.

Speaking to The Sun, an ITV insider said: “The show was always thought of as a bit of a ‘special’ for ITV but there was always the hope it might take off and become a series.

“That hasn’t happened but it’s the kind of programme channel bosses could bring back sporadically.

“It was a bold choice for ITV1 on a Saturday, but a worthy one.”

Lorraine Kelly’s initial excitement

When the show was first announced, Dundonian star Lorraine expressed her excitement online:
At the time she said: “I’m so excited to be hosting this show.

“I am a huge fan of Drag and can not wait to see a host of well-known stars embrace this uniquely wonderful and uplifting skill.

“It’s a show that will have humour, warmth and above all lots and lots of glamour, I can’t wait to get started.”

ITV has been approached for comment.

