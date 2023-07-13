Drag queen makeover show hosted by Lorraine Kelly cancelled after one episode

A primetime reality show presented by Lorraine Kelly has been cancelled by ITV after just one episode.

Queens of the Night aired on November 5 2022 as a stand-alone special and featured male celebrities undergoing spectacular drag transformations.

Contestants included soap stars Adam Woodyatt and Simon Gregson plus fitness personality Mr Motivator, former Love Islander Chris Hughes and rugby player Joe Marler.

Melanie C, Rob Beckett, Courtney Act and Layton Williams sat on the judging panel.

It has now been revealed that the show has been axed following reports of poor viewing figures.

Speaking to The Sun, an ITV insider said: “The show was always thought of as a bit of a ‘special’ for ITV but there was always the hope it might take off and become a series.

“That hasn’t happened but it’s the kind of programme channel bosses could bring back sporadically.

“It was a bold choice for ITV1 on a Saturday, but a worthy one.”

Lorraine Kelly’s initial excitement

When the show was first announced, Dundonian star Lorraine expressed her excitement online:

At the time she said: “I’m so excited to be hosting this show.

“I am a huge fan of Drag and can not wait to see a host of well-known stars embrace this uniquely wonderful and uplifting skill.

“It’s a show that will have humour, warmth and above all lots and lots of glamour, I can’t wait to get started.”

ITV has been approached for comment.