Home News Dundee

Police probe after woman attacked in busy Dundee B&M car park

The attack is believed to have taken place in a car at the Kingsway Retail Park.

By Ben MacDonald
B&M, Kingsway Retail Park
The woman was attacked in a car by the B&M at Kingsway Retail Park. Image: Google Street View

A probe has been launched after a woman was attacked in a busy Dundee car park.

The attack took place at the Kingsway Retail Park car park near the B&M on Tuesday July 11 at around 4.45pm.

It is believed that the woman was attacked inside her vehicle.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At around 4.45pm, a woman was assaulted by a man known to her whilst within a vehicle which was parked near to the entrance of B&M.

“If anyone witnessed this or has any dashcam footage which may have captured any of the incident we would ask you to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 2736 of 12 July.

