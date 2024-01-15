Police probe Blairgowrie High School fight uploaded to Snapchat

Police are investigating a fight between two girls outside Blairgowrie High School.

The incident was captured by mobile phone and shared on social media.

The video, which has been circulating on Snapchat and which The Courier has seen, shows a girl attacking another pupil outside the school premises last week.

The attacker is seen shaking the victim’s head and punching her repeatedly before putting her in an apparent chokehold.

A group of at least a dozen youths – boys and girls – are shown huddling around and observing as the victim is being held by the attacker.

Throughout the footage, which lasts at least a minute, there is screaming and shouting in the background.

Parent pulls child out of Blairgowrie High School after Snapchat video

The disturbing video has sparked one parent to pull their child out of the school.

They told The Courier: “My child has a place at Blairgowrie High to start this year but won’t be going there.

“This video shows that children aren’t safe inside this school.

“The video appears to show a girl attacking another girl on three separate occasions.

“This shouldn’t be allowed to happen.

“I know other kids who went to Blairgowrie and I’m sad that things seem to have got worse.

“We send our kids to school to be safe.”

Police probing Blairgowrie High School fight

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “There is an ongoing police investigation regarding an incident between two pupils last week.

“As such it would not be appropriate to comment.

“The wellbeing of our pupils is our top priority and staff at the school are providing appropriate support to those concerned.”

Police Scotland says it needs details on a date and location for the offence before it is able to confirm its involvement.

The Courier has asked the council for this information, but the local authority said “we are unable to confirm that”.