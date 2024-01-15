Police probe Blairgowrie High School fight uploaded to Snapchat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Police probe Blairgowrie High School fight uploaded to Snapchat

Footage shows about a dozen youths watching a girl being put in an apparent chokehold.

By Stephen Eighteen
Blairgowrie High School. Image: Supplied
Blairgowrie High School. Image: Supplied

Police are investigating a fight between two girls outside Blairgowrie High School.

The incident was captured by mobile phone and shared on social media.

The video, which has been circulating on Snapchat and which The Courier has seen, shows a girl attacking another pupil outside the school premises last week.

The attacker is seen shaking the victim’s head and punching her repeatedly before putting her in an apparent chokehold.

A group of at least a dozen youths – boys and girls – are shown huddling around and observing as the victim is being held by the attacker.

Throughout the footage, which lasts at least a minute, there is screaming and shouting in the background.

Parent pulls child out of Blairgowrie High School after Snapchat video

The disturbing video has sparked one parent to pull their child out of the school.

They told The Courier: “My child has a place at Blairgowrie High to start this year but won’t be going there.

“This video shows that children aren’t safe inside this school.

“The video appears to show a girl attacking another girl on three separate occasions.

“This shouldn’t be allowed to happen.

“I know other kids who went to Blairgowrie and I’m sad that things seem to have got worse.

“We send our kids to school to be safe.”

Police probing Blairgowrie High School fight

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “There is an ongoing police investigation regarding an incident between two pupils last week.

“As such it would not be appropriate to comment.

“The wellbeing of our pupils is our top priority and staff at the school are providing appropriate support to those concerned.”

Police Scotland says it needs details on a date and location for the offence before it is able to confirm its involvement.

The Courier has asked the council for this information, but the local authority said “we are unable to confirm that”.

