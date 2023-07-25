Clarks: Dundonians give their views as shoe shop closes for final time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Clarks: Dundonians give their views as shoe shop closes for final time

One said "it's our fault for shopping online" while another said Clarks had become expensive.

By Isla Glen
Clarks on Dundee Murraygate.
Clarks on Dundee Murraygate. Image: Google Maps

Clarks was busy as shoppers went in for its final day of trading in Dundee.

The store has been a fixture in Dundee’s Murraygate for more than 30 years, having opened in 1989.

Clarks ran several sales and shelves were near empty on its final day in the city.

One Dundonian branded the closure as “disappointing”.

It is the latest of several closures in the city centre, with coffee shop Blend on Reform Street announcing its closure on Monday.

Generic Clarks interior. Image: Shutterstock

GAME, two doors along from Clarks, closed earlier this year.

Marks and Spencer intends to close its large Murraygate shop and relocate to Gallagher Retail Park.

Meanwhile, the unit vacated by Tesco in 2019 after landlord Sports Direct terminated its lease, remains empty.

Zara, Size? and the Disney Store have also closed in the past four years.

The nearest Clarks shops will be in Perth, Dunfermline and Edinburgh.

Dundonians have their say on Clarks closure

One customer blamed the shift to online retailing for the closure.

John Wilson said: “It’s very sad. I don’t live in Dundee anymore but I bought a lot of shoes from there.

“They might not have been the height of fashion but they were good quality.

“Looking around, it’s just another shop closing.

“I suppose it’s our own fault for shopping online.”

Another shopper, Melissa Winter, said she felt sorry for parents.

She said: “It’s disappointing. It’s especially disappointing for mums with kids that need a wide fit shoe.”

Murraygate in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

Shoe fits and sizes were another strength of the store, highlighted by other shoppers.

A mother and daughter, who chose not to be named, were loyal customers.

The daughter said: “When it comes to foot size, we’re brand loyal.

“Clarks do the half sizes which are hard to find.

“I wear Clarks shoes to work daily but it has become expensive.

“It’s a shame it’s closing. The streets are already tired looking.”

More from Business

JLR has had a good return to fortune. (JLR)
Jaguar Land Rover overcomes recent losses to make £435m profit in first financial quarter
Unilever has said it would allow its Russian workers to be conscripted to the armed forces (Chris Radburn/PA)
Unilever chose ‘least bad’ option by staying in Russia, boss says
The IMF upgraded its UK growth forecast on Tuesday (Alamy/PA)
UK to be second worst economy in the G7 in 2023 despite upgrade, says…
Reach, the publisher of the Daily and Sunday Mirror newspapers, saw digital revenues slump 16.1% in the six months to June 25 (PA)
Mirror publisher Reach suffers blow from Facebook news changes
Nadia Ramage of Skin Queen in her Dundee salon. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Tayside and Fife firms nominated for Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards
Spotify will increase its main subscription fees for UK customers (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Spotify subscription fees to rise in the UK, US and Australia
HSBC, Nationwide Building Society and TSB failed to provide payment transaction histories to some former customers (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
HSBC, Nationwide and TSB failed to send transaction histories to some customers
Members of the Society of Radiographers on the picket line outside the Royal Marsden Hospital in Sutton (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Radiographers in England take to picket lines over pay and staffing
Barclays continues to finance fossil fuels projects (PA)
Christian Aid cuts ties with Barclays over fossil fuels financing
Radiographers at 37 NHS trusts in England are going on strike as the pay row with the Government continues (PA)
Radiographers at 37 NHS trusts in England on strike over pay