Clarks: Dundonians give their views as shoe shop closes for final time

Clarks was busy as shoppers went in for its final day of trading in Dundee.

The store has been a fixture in Dundee’s Murraygate for more than 30 years, having opened in 1989.

Clarks ran several sales and shelves were near empty on its final day in the city.

One Dundonian branded the closure as “disappointing”.

It is the latest of several closures in the city centre, with coffee shop Blend on Reform Street announcing its closure on Monday.

GAME, two doors along from Clarks, closed earlier this year.

Marks and Spencer intends to close its large Murraygate shop and relocate to Gallagher Retail Park.

Meanwhile, the unit vacated by Tesco in 2019 after landlord Sports Direct terminated its lease, remains empty.

Zara, Size? and the Disney Store have also closed in the past four years.

The nearest Clarks shops will be in Perth, Dunfermline and Edinburgh.

Dundonians have their say on Clarks closure

One customer blamed the shift to online retailing for the closure.

John Wilson said: “It’s very sad. I don’t live in Dundee anymore but I bought a lot of shoes from there.

“They might not have been the height of fashion but they were good quality.

“Looking around, it’s just another shop closing.

“I suppose it’s our own fault for shopping online.”

Another shopper, Melissa Winter, said she felt sorry for parents.

She said: “It’s disappointing. It’s especially disappointing for mums with kids that need a wide fit shoe.”

Shoe fits and sizes were another strength of the store, highlighted by other shoppers.

A mother and daughter, who chose not to be named, were loyal customers.

The daughter said: “When it comes to foot size, we’re brand loyal.

“Clarks do the half sizes which are hard to find.

“I wear Clarks shoes to work daily but it has become expensive.

“It’s a shame it’s closing. The streets are already tired looking.”