MARTEL MAXWELL: Healthcare experts are so professional getting into the ‘gubbons’ of things

It’s fair to say my 2pm appointment on Thursday last week wasn’t filling me with joy.

I read the letter again. Perth Royal Infirmary, Gynaecology Department.

If you’re crossing your legs, murmuring ‘eeuugh,

She’s talking about *gubbons, don’t worry.

No details to follow, only that it was pretty routine and an appointment I’d waited for for several months.

But it’s the thought, isn’t it ladies?

There’s only one thing for it – to put your best big girl pants on, take a deep breath and walk through the doors.

And – against all the odds, it was actually the highlight of my day.

I was seen so promptly there was no time for nerves.

Debby took me to my changing area but not before introducing herself with a big smile and complimenting my hair.

Sonya was my examiner and she was so chatty while she did what needed to be done (which she did quickly and efficiently) I almost forgot why I was there and what was happening.

It all happened with such ease it felt like they’d done this a million times before – and indeed both were experienced medics with years of practice.

And yet, there was no jadedness – I felt like I really mattered and that they cared.

Healthcare workers deserve adulation

What a job they have, I told them – doing something so private and personal, all day, every day.

Making people feel so at ease was a gift.

While Sonya scanned my stomach, I blabbered away. I lamented how our culture puts celebrities on a pedestal – pouring over details of their wardrobes and lifestyle.

The ladies possibly wondered where I was going with this but the point, I concluded as Sonya listened and scanned, was this.

It’s all the wrong way round. It’s the Sonya and Debbys who are doing something really important and skilled, that deserves adulation. The ladies smiled.

Back in the car park, I wondered how I was going to swing writing about a vaginal examination (sorry, gubbons) for my column.

For I knew instantly it’s what I wanted to write about – the health workers who are brilliant at what they do.

What woman doesn’t get nervous? Making such an experience uplifting is nothing short of miraculous.

But it’s the first time such matters have been covered in over 500 columns so I hope you’ll forgive me.

Next week, back to the norm – celebs behaving badly or cheerleading Dundee.

*Gubbons – something my Uncle David said upon realising I was breastfeeding (all covered up) after a good half hour or chatting away. He crossed his legs, turned away slighly and said ‘eeeugh, gubbons.’