COURIER OPINION: Thimblerow is misdirection to hide fact Perth leisure plans haven’t changed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: Thimblerow is misdirection to hide fact Perth leisure plans haven’t changed

Council officers have let down the people of Perth with their latest vision for PH2O, which is strikingly similar to their last version of PH2O.

Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool
Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool
By The Courier Comment

Misdirection – the magician’s subtle art of pointing an audience’s attention towards one thing so it does not notice another.

In the corridors of Perth and Kinross Council, they must call this technique Thimblerow.

Fortunately however, the officers behind the latest plans for the long-awaited new Perth leisure centre are no David Copperfield.

Perhaps if they had been, it would have gone unnoticed that their new plans for PH2O are very similar to their old plans for PH2O.

The ones that were rejected in January.

They’ve just changed the location.

Facility must include ice and leisure swimming

At the start of this year, council officers put forward a proposal to build a new complex that did not include any leisure water or ice rink facilities.

The plans were met with instant, wide-ranging backlash, from the curling world, the swimming world and the public in general.

The message was clear – Perth’s leisure provision must include ice and leisure swimming.

Sign for Thimblerow car park, Perth
Thimblerow car park has emerged as the surprise choice for the location for Perth’s long-delayed PH2O leisure centre.

It was a message received by councillors who told those officers to go back to the drawing board and come up with a solution that featured those facilities.

They gave them seven months to do it.

And yet, here we are, all those months down the line, presented with a plan that features neither.

But this plan is located at Thimblerow.

Ta-da!

Councillors left to try find a solution

The question needs to be asked, what were council officers thinking?

The officials have put forward a plan that was so clearly going to be deeply unpopular that both the Council Leader and the Provost felt the need to immediately try to amend it.

Grant Laing portrait with trees and greenery behind
Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Councillor Grant Laing’s and Councillor Xander McDade’s solutions to the problem differ – differ dramatically it’s fair to say – but they both seem to have got the memo about ice and leisure water.

They’ve both found options that include them.

Elected members often take the heat for these reports – but in this case it’s those strolling the corridors of 2 High Street whose jobs don’t rely on the public vote that need to take a look at themselves.

Did they not listen to the public – or councillors – the first time round?

Or did they listen but decided they knew better?

Project seems like cost-cutting exercise

Now, the officers behind this report will no doubt say they have a bigger picture to look at – a whole city to plan.

Their proposal would see 250 homes built on Glover Street at the site of the current Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre.

But that argument only holds so much water – water seeping out the sides at the rate of one leisure pool per second.

Perth Leisure Pool exterior with flumes.
The flumes at Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Homes are for people, and people want to live in a city with facilities, places they can take themselves and their children to be entertained and kept active – places like a swimming pool.

The proposal put forward by council officers is devoid of ambition and civic pride and, to be blunt, reads like a cost-cutting exercise.

There is £90million set aside in the capital budget for PH2O – this watered down version would only cost £61million.

Over the last seven months, council officers have badly let down the people of Perth.

And now they’ve left it to the politicians to try and pull a rabbit from the hat.

More from Opinion

Finance secretary Shona Robison.
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP's bribery machine is to blame for budget cuts
18
Alex Salmond celebrates as Andy Murray won his first Grand Slam title in 2013. Image: SNS
ALASDAIR CLARK: Alex Salmond would have championed Andy Murray legacy – here’s what he…
The Park of Keir sports centre was intended as a legacy for the retired Sir Andy Murray and brother Jamie.
JIM SPENCE: Andy Murray Dunblane centre – creating legacy or dressed-up business venture?
The McGregor brothers in Crieff. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
MARTEL MAXWELL: Success of Ewan McGregor's brother shows fame isn't everything
Vasco da Gama cruise ship docked in Dundee earlier this month. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Cruise terminal building in Dundee would be game-changer
6
Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla.
NADIA EL-NAKLA: Why Jim Spence is wrong about Dundee, Palestine and me
42
ScotRail train at Perth Railway Station
COURIER OPINION: Rail fare hikes while Tayside and Fife suffer from train schedule shambles…
3
First Minister John Swinney.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Israel fiasco exposes gross hypocrisy at heart of SNP
12
an aerial view of Dundee showing Tannadice Park and Dens Park,
STEVE FINAN: I expect Dundee United to exploit opportunities created by Dens Park closure
32
Douglas Ross Tory paranoid
ALASDAIR CLARK: Angus leaflet reaction summed up how paranoid Douglas Ross set Tory party…
3

Conversation