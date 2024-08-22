STEVE FINAN: I expect Dundee United to exploit opportunities created by Dens Park closure

Being interested in football stadiums, I look forward to Dundee FC’s new Camperdown ground.

However, is this project being done in a way that’s fair to Dundee United?

I wish Dundee FC the best of luck, of course. This stadium will be a turning point in the club’s history, and a good thing for the city.

The council and Dundee Civic Trust should get behind it, not put obstacles in its way.

Yes, there are problems. That’s hardly surprising.

Placement of a football ground in any city is a major undertaking and will always be complicated by travel and parking issues.

Arrangements must be made to ensure the safety of 12,500 people descending upon a part of the city that hasn’t known this before, as well as the safety of residents.

Problem solving

I think the hurdles can be overcome.

With the small car park attached to the stadium, I don’t see a Kingsway traffic problem that couldn’t be fixed by slightly altering the road layout.

There are other issues, though, I concede.

A new pedestrian bridge over the Kingsway, alongside the Coupar Angus Circle, is required, plus creation of fenced-in walking routes with traffic light-controlled crossings to access Faraday Street.

Because fans will park in the Dunsinane and Dryburgh industrial estates.

They have to access the stadium safely and certainly shouldn’t walk on or beside the Kingsway.

There will be short-lived traffic delays in the industrial estates and high pedestrian concentrations when the ground is emptying.

Fans of rival clubs will be kept apart, of course.

But this can be done. There isn’t a problem that’s not solvable – with a little expenditure.

‘Advantageous for Dundee United’

It’s that expenditure that has to be discussed.

Would Dundee FC or the council pay for any traffic or pedestrian infrastructure changes in places like Dunsinane Industrial Estate, quite far from the new stadium?

This is where fairness must be shown to United.

Dundee is a two-club town. If the council spends one penny on infrastructure to help DFC then they must spend an equal amount to help DUFC.

This could be advantageous for United.

The closure of Dens Park frees up space for possible purchase from Dark Blue Property Holdings, the company owned by Dundee chiefs Tim Keyes and John Nelms.

This could be for parking for Tannadice, a fan zone, a food and beer garden (named Ralphie’s Chip?)

A mix of uses, all to the tangerine benefit.

I expect United have done some planning and are ready to exploit the opportunities.

‘Fairness’

But the council would only, I stress, be expected to help finance any improvements for United to the same degree as for Dundee’s new ground.

One council pound spent on Tannadice’s surrounding area for every one council pound (if any) spent on the Camperdown surrounding area.

And, anyway, United will be owed a freebie from the council.

If DCC is leasing land at Riverside Drive to Dundee FC for a training complex – cheaper and more advantageous to the Dark Blues than buying land – what are doing to equally help United?

Any public money, or such arrangements, for one club must be matched for the other club.

All I ask is fairness.