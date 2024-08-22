STEVE FINAN: I expect Dundee United to exploit opportunities created by Dens Park closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEVE FINAN: I expect Dundee United to exploit opportunities created by Dens Park closure

The council and Dundee Civic Trust should get behind Dundee FC stadium project... but fairness must be shown to Tangerines.

an aerial view of Dundee showing Tannadice Park and Dens Park,
Two teams, one street: Dens Park and Tannadice.
By Steve Finan

Being interested in football stadiums, I look forward to Dundee FC’s new Camperdown ground.

However, is this project being done in a way that’s fair to Dundee United?

I wish Dundee FC the best of luck, of course. This stadium will be a turning point in the club’s history, and a good thing for the city.

The council and Dundee Civic Trust should get behind it, not put obstacles in its way.

Yes, there are problems. That’s hardly surprising.

Placement of a football ground in any city is a major undertaking and will always be complicated by travel and parking issues.

Arrangements must be made to ensure the safety of 12,500 people descending upon a part of the city that hasn’t known this before, as well as the safety of residents.

Problem solving

I think the hurdles can be overcome.

With the small car park attached to the stadium, I don’t see a Kingsway traffic problem that couldn’t be fixed by slightly altering the road layout.

There are other issues, though, I concede.

A new pedestrian bridge over the Kingsway, alongside the Coupar Angus Circle, is required, plus creation of fenced-in walking routes with traffic light-controlled crossings to access Faraday Street.

Because fans will park in the Dunsinane and Dryburgh industrial estates.

Concept image of Dundee's new stadium at Camperdown Park, seen from the air
Concept image of Dundee’s new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects.

They have to access the stadium safely and certainly shouldn’t walk on or beside the Kingsway.

There will be short-lived traffic delays in the industrial estates and high pedestrian concentrations when the ground is emptying.

Fans of rival clubs will be kept apart, of course.

But this can be done. There isn’t a problem that’s not solvable – with a little expenditure.

‘Advantageous for Dundee United’

It’s that expenditure that has to be discussed.

Would Dundee FC or the council pay for any traffic or pedestrian infrastructure changes in places like Dunsinane Industrial Estate, quite far from the new stadium?

This is where fairness must be shown to United.

Dundee is a two-club town. If the council spends one penny on infrastructure to help DFC then they must spend an equal amount to help DUFC.

Artist's impression shows Dundee FC stadium access routes.
Artist’s impression shows Dundee FC stadium access routes.

This could be advantageous for United.

The closure of Dens Park frees up space for possible purchase from Dark Blue Property Holdings, the company owned by Dundee chiefs Tim Keyes and John Nelms.

This could be for parking for Tannadice, a fan zone, a food and beer garden (named Ralphie’s Chip?)

A mix of uses, all to the tangerine benefit.

I expect United have done some planning and are ready to exploit the opportunities.

‘Fairness’

But the council would only, I stress, be expected to help finance any improvements for United to the same degree as for Dundee’s new ground.

One council pound spent on Tannadice’s surrounding area for every one council pound (if any) spent on the Camperdown surrounding area.

And, anyway, United will be owed a freebie from the council.

If DCC is leasing land at Riverside Drive to Dundee FC for a training complex – cheaper and more advantageous to the Dark Blues than buying land – what are doing to equally help United?

Any public money, or such arrangements, for one club must be matched for the other club.

All I ask is fairness.

