Home inside A-listed Broughty Ferry ‘masterpiece’ for sale at £545k

A home inside an A-listed Broughty Ferry building described as an “arts and crafts masterpiece” has gone up for sale.

The apartment is inside Aystree House on Victoria Road, which was built in 1903 by acclaimed architect Charles Soutar.

The property is said to be one of the most beautiful buildings in Broughty Ferry.

The apartment has a private main door entrance accessed from a driveway.

A large kitchen sits at the heart of the home.

A cupola in the ceiling allows the room to be filled with natural light.

Next to the kitchen is a practical utility room.

There are two spacious living areas to the right of the property, featuring contemporary decor and original fittings.

The four double bedrooms are spaced out throughout the property.

One is currently used as an office and dressing area.

The master bedroom features a dedicated dressing area, underfloor heating and an en-suite bathroom.

There are a further two bathrooms.

Outside, the property has a fully landscaped, private wrap-around garden.

The garden features a mix of lush lawns and paved areas, with spaces for seating to soak up the sun.

There is also a shed that provides ample space for storage.

The property is being marketed by Verdala for offers over £545,000.

