Home inside A-listed Broughty Ferry ‘masterpiece’ for sale at £545k

The four-bedroom conversion is in Aystree House, which was built in 1903.

By Ben MacDonald
Aystree House, Broughty Ferry. Image: Verdala
Aystree House, Broughty Ferry. Image: Verdala

A home inside an A-listed Broughty Ferry building described as an “arts and crafts masterpiece” has gone up for sale.

The apartment is inside Aystree House on Victoria Road, which was built in 1903 by acclaimed architect Charles Soutar.

The property is said to be one of the most beautiful buildings in Broughty Ferry.

The apartment has a private main door entrance accessed from a driveway.

An aerial view. Image: Verdala
The conversion inside Aystree House is for sale
The home is inside the main house. Image: Verdala

A large kitchen sits at the heart of the home.

A cupola in the ceiling allows the room to be filled with natural light.

Next to the kitchen is a practical utility room.

There are two spacious living areas to the right of the property, featuring contemporary decor and original fittings.

The kitchen. Image: Verdala
The cupola. Image: Verdala
The WC. Image: Verdala
One of two living rooms. Image: Verdala
Another living space. Image: Verdala

The four double bedrooms are spaced out throughout the property.

One is currently used as an office and dressing area.

The master bedroom features a dedicated dressing area, underfloor heating and an en-suite bathroom.

There are a further two bathrooms.

The main bedroom. Image: Verdala
The en-suite bathroom. Image: Verdala
The second bedroom. Image: Verdala
The third bedroom. Image: Verdala
One bedroom being used as an office. Image: Verdala
The family bathroom. Image: Verdala
One of the bathrooms has lots of period features. Image: Verdala

Outside, the property has a fully landscaped, private wrap-around garden.

The garden features a mix of lush lawns and paved areas, with spaces for seating to soak up the sun.

There is also a shed that provides ample space for storage.

There is plenty of outdoor space. Image: Verdala
The garden. Image: Verdala
Trees and shrubs. Image: Verdala
The beautiful outdoor space. Image: Verdala
An area to soak up the sun. Image: Verdala

The property is being marketed by Verdala for offers over £545,000.

Nearby, a mansion once used as a cannabis factory is headed to auction at a knockdown price.

And in the east end of Dundee, a former church manse with a plaque featuring the city’s coat of arms is up for sale.

Conversation