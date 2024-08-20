8-bedroom former Dundee church manse featuring coat of arms plaque for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

8-bedroom former Dundee church manse featuring coat of arms plaque for sale

The Dalkeith Road property is on the market for offers over £540,000.

By Ben MacDonald
Dalkeith Road manse for sale
The Dalkeith Road property features a Dundee coat of arms. Image: Gilson Gray

A former Dundee church manse with a plaque featuring the city’s coat of arms is up for sale.

The Dalkeith Road house, which was the former St Mary’s Church manse, was built in 1889.

The Dundee coat of arms plaque on its front wall makes the eight-bedroom house stand out as one of the most recognisable buildings in the area.

The house also features other stone carvings at the entrance.

A stone carving. Image: Gilson Gray

The vestibule and porch lead to a large hallway.

On the right is an office, a study and a snug.

Further ahead is an open-plan kitchen/family room with a formal dining room next door.

Completing the ground floor is a utility room, two store rooms and two WCs.

The entrance hallway. Image: Gilson Gray
The office. Image: Gilson Gray
The family room. Image: Gilson Gray
The dining room. Image: Gilson Gray
A WC. Image: Gilson Gray

One of the main features of the first floor is a second living room.

Five of the eight bedrooms are located on this floor, all double-sized, with two including en-suite bathrooms.

Completing this floor is a WC and a family bathroom with a four-piece suite.

The staircase to the first floor. Image: Gilson Gray
The main bedroom. Image: Gilson Gray
An en-suite bathroom. Image: Gilson Gray
The second bedroom. Image: Gilson Gray
Another bedroom. Image: Gilson Gray
The family bathroom. Image: Gilson Gray

Two further double bedrooms can be found on the attic floor.

One of the bedrooms is currently used as a spacious family/games room.

There is also a store room on the top floor.

Stairs to the attic. Image: Gilson Gray
A bedroom. Image: Gilson Gray
The family/games room. Image: Gilson Gray
Views of the Tay and beyond. Image: Gilson Gray

Outside, the property benefits from mature garden grounds with views over the River Tay and beyond to Fife.

An extensive private driveway with space for multiple vehicles.

Plans to convert the property into three flats were previously approved.

This permission has now lapsed, but buyers would be able to re-apply should they wish to redevelop the site.

The front garden. Image: Gilson Gray
The private garden. Image: Gilson Gray
The back garden. Image: Gilson Gray
An aerial view of the property. Image: Gilson Gray
A recognisable building. Image: Gilson Gray

The property is being marketed by Gilson Gray for offers over £540,000.

Elsewhere, a five-bedroom Broughty Ferry mansion once used as a cannabis factory is headed to auction at a knockdown price.

Conversation