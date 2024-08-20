8-bedroom former Dundee church manse featuring coat of arms plaque for sale

A former Dundee church manse with a plaque featuring the city’s coat of arms is up for sale.

The Dalkeith Road house, which was the former St Mary’s Church manse, was built in 1889.

The Dundee coat of arms plaque on its front wall makes the eight-bedroom house stand out as one of the most recognisable buildings in the area.

The house also features other stone carvings at the entrance.

The vestibule and porch lead to a large hallway.

On the right is an office, a study and a snug.

Further ahead is an open-plan kitchen/family room with a formal dining room next door.

Completing the ground floor is a utility room, two store rooms and two WCs.

One of the main features of the first floor is a second living room.

Five of the eight bedrooms are located on this floor, all double-sized, with two including en-suite bathrooms.

Completing this floor is a WC and a family bathroom with a four-piece suite.

Two further double bedrooms can be found on the attic floor.

One of the bedrooms is currently used as a spacious family/games room.

There is also a store room on the top floor.

Outside, the property benefits from mature garden grounds with views over the River Tay and beyond to Fife.

An extensive private driveway with space for multiple vehicles.

Plans to convert the property into three flats were previously approved.

This permission has now lapsed, but buyers would be able to re-apply should they wish to redevelop the site.

The property is being marketed by Gilson Gray for offers over £540,000.

