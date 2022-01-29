Aystree: Outstanding luxury apartment in one of Broughty Ferry’s most beautiful buildings

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A stunning arts and crafts style building, Aystree is one of the most handsome houses in Broughty Ferry.

Incredibly, it was left to rot, remaining empty and unloved for years before it was developed into six luxury apartments.

An A listed building, Aystree was designed by Charles Soutar for his fellow architect Charles Ower in 1903. The grandiose sounding name is actually a simple piece of wordplay on one of Dundee’s best known streets. “Aystree” is just “Tay Street” with the first and last letters taken out.

Morton Properties restored the building between 2010 and 2012. A new Rosemary clay tiled roof was fitted, insulated to modern standards, and all leadwork and cast iron rainwater fittings were replaced. The stunning oak Mackenzie and Moncur conservatory, which belongs solely to one of the apartments, was conserved.

During the work, the entire building was covered by a giant scaffold tent to prevent moisture getting into the building.

Meanwhile, the stable buildings were converted into a house, and the gatehouse was renovated and expanded with a clever extension that features a living roof.

Aystree itself sits on Victoria Road. The popular café and farm shop Jessie’s Kitchen is next door and central Broughty Ferry is just five minutes’ walk away.

Four Aystree

Number four is on the first and attic floors of the building. A beautiful entrance hallway with mahogany wall panels is shared with the building’s other apartments.

Jim Green bought number four in the summer of 2014. “I used to love this building when I was growing up,” he says. “I didn’t grow up in the Ferry but I used to go to Turriff’s for flowers. I’d stop to admire this building. It was a bit of a wreck then and it always made me sad to see it so run down.”

Jim works for BP and his career frequently takes him away from home. “I spend around a third of my time here, a third in London and a third abroad,” he explains.

“I wanted a home where I could shut the door if I was going away for a while and know it was safe and secure.”

The living room in Jim’s apartment features a wonderful five-bay window. The views from it are outstanding, sweeping across Broughty Ferry and the river to Tayport.

Amazing outlook

Jim continues: “Whenever I come back from a long period offshore the first thing I do is sit on the sofa and look out the window. My favourite time is sunset. Broughty Castle glows red and the whole of Tayport lights up with the sun bouncing off windows.”

The kitchen is an equally impressive room. “A good kitchen was one of my criteria when I was house hunting,” Jim continues. “I really enjoy cooking so I needed a kitchen with plenty of space.”

Extremely well appointed, the kitchen has an island with breakfast bar, dining area, and high end appliances including an instant hot water tap. Even 10 years after it was installed the kitchen still looks brand new. Its two windows look across rooftops to the Tay.

“You get the sunshine in here in the morning,” Jim adds. “It’s a nice place to have breakfast and coffee at the start of the day.”

Rooms with views

A children’s bedroom is at the rear of the apartment. It receives plenty of light thanks to two windows. Jim, who dabbles as an artist, hand painted a mural on one of the walls.

A utility room houses a sink and washing machine. The larger of the two first floor bedrooms is a spacious double facing the front. It also enjoys fine views over the river and was until recently used by Jim’s elder daughter.

“She stayed here for a year or two,” he says. “It was great for both of us. She got the flat to herself when I was away with work and I knew there was always someone looking after the place.”

A spacious family bathroom has a walk in shower and separate bath. Stairs lead up to the fantastic master bedroom.

This attic level suite at Aystree has a dressing room, bedroom and an enormous en suite bathroom. No fewer than seven Velux windows make it a very well lit space. The bath is cleverly placed underneath a window so you can look up at the night sky while having a soak.

Meanwhile, the enormous power shower is in its own walk-in wetroom area.

Packed with technology

The renovation of Aystree was carried out to an extremely high standard. The level of technology is particularly impressive, especially when you consider it was installed a decade ago.

The entire apartment has underfloor heating, powered by a gas boiler. Meanwhile the hallway, stairs and upper landing have motion sensitive lighting. As we make our way through the apartment, bulbs softly light up ahead of us and quietly switch themselves off after we’ve passed.

“Everything is done to an incredible level,” Jim explains. “I struggle to understand how they made any money on the conversion having done it to such a high standard – though I think they managed to buy the building itself for a song.”

Each flat at Aystree has two private parking spaces and the main door is equipped with a video entry system.

“I’ve really enjoyed living here,” Jim says. “It’s a beautiful flat and its location is ideal for me. You can be at a café or pub within five minutes but it’s nice and quiet here. The way the flat is positioned means you don’t even get any traffic noise from the cobbles on Victoria Road.

Moving on

Jim, 53, has three years to go until retirement and is plotting his next move. “I’ve got a lot of projects planned for when I retire. I’d like somewhere with a workshop and an art studio. This house is beautifully done up but I’ll have a lot more time on my hands so I’d like to take on something that needs a bit of work. I want to stay in Broughty Ferry but there’s not much on the market at the moment so I’m on the lookout for the right property.

“Of course the good thing is this is a great place and I’m perfectly happy living here until it sells.”

Four Aystree, Broughty Ferry is on sale with RSB/Lindsays for offer over £410,000.