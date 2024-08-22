‘Very successful’ Kirkcaldy cafe put up for sale after 5 years

A “very successful” Kirkcaldy cafe has been put up for sale after five years.

R&S Cafe Bistro, on the town’s High Street, is on the market for offers around £27,500.

The family-owned cafe opened in 2019 and offers “made-from-scratch products that are eco-friendly, locally sourced, and of the highest quality”.

The business has nine years left on its current lease, with rent costing £13,200 per year.

Owners create ‘successful and profitable’ cafe in Kirkcaldy

According to the listing by agent Central Business Sales, the current owners have “built up a very successful and profitable business over the last five years”.

The listing says: “They have built up a large repeat loyal trade as well as a large daily passing trade.

“The cafe offers an excellent freshly prepared menu including a full breakfast menu, hot and cold filled rolls, sandwiches, all day brunch, pancakes, soups, burgers, chips and a range of light lunches.”

The R&S Cafe Bistro website describes the eatery as being “passionate about providing customers with the best quality food and coffee”.

It says: “We carefully select our suppliers, making sure to prioritize local, eco-friendly, and high-quality products.

“Everything from our breads, cakes, and coffee is made from scratch for a truly unique and delicious experience.”

The owners of the cafe – which has 32 covers – said they did not want to comment at this time.