Teenage car vandal left with black eyes after Forfar man dishes out summary justice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Teenage car vandal left with black eyes after Forfar man dishes out summary justice

Craig Hughes was fined after admitting injuring the drunk teenager responsible for causing £1,600 worth of damage.

By Ross Gardiner
Craig Hughes and Adam Shaw
Craig Hughes (left) injured vandal Adam Shaw (right).

A Forfar man has been fined after leaving a drunken car vandal with black eyes.

Craig Hughes got into a fight with violent offender Adam Shaw on Castle Street after finding out the teenager had repeatedly booted the car, which belonged to a friend’s daughter.

Shaw, then 19, threw the first punch and later had to pay compensation in court.

But he was left with a bruised face after Hughes, 51, of Old Brechin Road in Forfar, dished out some immediate summary justice.

He was fined £540 and a victim surcharge for acting in a threatening or abusive manner, including engaging in a stand-up fight with Shaw on October 1 in 2022.

Post-Royal rumble

Forfar Sheriff Court was shown CCTV footage of “intoxicated” Shaw repeatedly kicking a car parked outside The Royal Nightclub on Castle Street, including once running and jumping at the car.

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan said: “This belongs to the daughter of the accused’s friend.

“The accused is in the nightclub and has come out.”

Hughes is seen on camera confronting Shaw, who threw the first punch.

Hughes retaliated, including while he had the teenager in a headlock.

Mr Duncan explained Shaw attended hospital to be checked for potential fractures.

It was established he had a swollen nose and two black eyes.

Accused ‘lost his cool’

Solicitor Nick Whelan explained Hughes’ intention had been to keep Shaw at the scene until police arrived.

He said: “My client was also injured.

“The car was fairly significantly damaged, he didn’t want this person running away.”

Sheriff Derek Reekie said: “Mr Hughes, I can see for myself what happened.

“Initially you did show some restraint but once you were assaulted things got out of hand.

“You lost your cool. It was a quite unpleasant incident.”

Court appearance for complainer

Last June, at Forfar Justice of the Peace Court Shaw was admonished and ordered to pay back the owner’s £200 insurance excess after causing £1600 of damage.

While he vandalised the car, he was on bail at the time for smashing a vodka bottle over a teenager’s head.

Shaw admitted severely injuring the 15-year-old boy after spotting him play-fighting with another male at The Den.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Macdonald's on Perth's Dunkeld road
Romanian national cleared of dangerous driving at Perth McDonald's ‘had never set foot in…
Rabbit Braes
Girls fled from 'flasher' during Fife Halloween horror, trial hears
BMW in Kirkcaldy house
Teenage driver's BMW smash into Kirkcaldy house was like 'gas explosion'
Cameron Wilson and Mananchaya Wanitthanawet
Dundee brothel accused planned 'happy endings' in UK, trial told
Ballindean Road, Douglas, Dundee.
Man freed from custody after Dundee dead dogs discovery
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Stabbing was 'overreaction' and pervert snared
Scott Street Perth police
Victim stabbed in head by dealer in Fife attack was later found in Perth
Oxfam, Stirling
Stirling man banned from 'sitting outside Oxfam' after anti-English racism
Norman Gunn pled guilty to threatening Perth Prison staff when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Angus thug threatened to use gangland connections to have Perth Prison officers' families murdered
Police found cannabis farm
Forfar pool cannabis farm 'cleaner' was in UK illegally for dental work