Teenage car vandal left with black eyes after Forfar man dishes out summary justice

A Forfar man has been fined after leaving a drunken car vandal with black eyes.

Craig Hughes got into a fight with violent offender Adam Shaw on Castle Street after finding out the teenager had repeatedly booted the car, which belonged to a friend’s daughter.

Shaw, then 19, threw the first punch and later had to pay compensation in court.

But he was left with a bruised face after Hughes, 51, of Old Brechin Road in Forfar, dished out some immediate summary justice.

He was fined £540 and a victim surcharge for acting in a threatening or abusive manner, including engaging in a stand-up fight with Shaw on October 1 in 2022.

Post-Royal rumble

Forfar Sheriff Court was shown CCTV footage of “intoxicated” Shaw repeatedly kicking a car parked outside The Royal Nightclub on Castle Street, including once running and jumping at the car.

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan said: “This belongs to the daughter of the accused’s friend.

“The accused is in the nightclub and has come out.”

Hughes is seen on camera confronting Shaw, who threw the first punch.

Hughes retaliated, including while he had the teenager in a headlock.

Mr Duncan explained Shaw attended hospital to be checked for potential fractures.

It was established he had a swollen nose and two black eyes.

Accused ‘lost his cool’

Solicitor Nick Whelan explained Hughes’ intention had been to keep Shaw at the scene until police arrived.

He said: “My client was also injured.

“The car was fairly significantly damaged, he didn’t want this person running away.”

Sheriff Derek Reekie said: “Mr Hughes, I can see for myself what happened.

“Initially you did show some restraint but once you were assaulted things got out of hand.

“You lost your cool. It was a quite unpleasant incident.”

Court appearance for complainer

Last June, at Forfar Justice of the Peace Court Shaw was admonished and ordered to pay back the owner’s £200 insurance excess after causing £1600 of damage.

While he vandalised the car, he was on bail at the time for smashing a vodka bottle over a teenager’s head.

Shaw admitted severely injuring the 15-year-old boy after spotting him play-fighting with another male at The Den.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.