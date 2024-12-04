Simo Valakari explains ‘love’ for St Johnstone star Andre Raymond – and reveals trait full-back must hone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari explains ‘love’ for St Johnstone star Andre Raymond – and reveals trait full-back must hone

Raymond's all-action approach has quickly won over the Saints support.

By Fraser Mackie
St Johnstone defender Andre Raymond.
St Johnstone defender Andre Raymond. Image: SNS

Andre Raymond’s tenacious displays tearing up the left flank for St Johnstone have made him an instant hit with the Perth support.

Deliveries like the pinpoint cross for Makenzie Kirk’s winner against Kilmarnock mean Saints’ strikers are also big fans of their Trinidadian team-mate’s attacking threat.

As befits a player picked up from the Portuguese third tier, however, there are rough edges to Raymond.

Simo Valakari has been quick to attempt to smooth them out since assessing every player’s plus points and areas for improvement.

The manager has impressed upon Raymond the requirement to sharpen up his concentration levels in order to take his Saints game to a higher plane.

Makenzie Kirk and Andre Raymond celebrate with each other after Kirk scored against Kilmarnock.
Makenzie Kirk and Andre Raymond combined superbly in Saints’ win over Killie. Image: SNS

Valakari said: “I love Andre, he’s such a natural footballer. You saw the class in the quality of the cross for our goal against Kilmarnock.

“We’re still working with him so that he stays with the match for every moment.

“He needs to focus all the time. Then he can play better to all his strengths.

“He’s a young boy. Sometimes he gets so excited, he’s watching the game – and maybe a striker is behind him.

“He’s a real modern full-back. He can see that opponents might be targeting him with high balls, diagonal balls behind him.

“But he’s a very physical guy who can jump, he can time his headers and he’s not bad in the air.”

Raymond was posted missing with a hamstring injury last month, with new signing Barry Douglas taking the starting spot for three matches.

Douglas is now nursing a hamstring problem of his own after a knock in Saints’ defeat at Motherwell.

Andre Raymond in action for St Johnstone against Rangers.
Andre Raymond challenges Rangers captain James Tavernier at Ibrox. Image: SNS

Raymond is set to make his 18th appearance for the club in Saturday’s Premiership trip to Aberdeen.

Valakari added: “Andre can play out and out full-back who stays on the line or, if need be, can be inverted and play almost as a midfielder.

“He gives us flexibility to do different things in the build-up phase and, as we’ve seen, he has this final pass.

“He’s got a big heart, too, you can see how much he enjoys his football.

“In some moments, he needs to enjoy it even more. When I see that he is sad or something is not right, he’s not the Andre that we know.

“Happiness comes through hard work and playing for the team, then he can enjoy his football.”

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone defender Jack Sanders. Image: SNS
Jack Sanders: St Johnstone are better team under Simo Valakari
Jort van der Sande put in a tireless shift for Dundee United
Scottish Cup delivers stunning Dundee derby draw, St Johnstone face familiar foes and Fife…
2
Jack Sanders was impressive for St Johnstone against Rangers. Image: SNS
3 St Johnstone talking points as Jack Sanders hits stride in 'game of contrasts'…
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari enourages his players against Rangers. Image: SNS
St Johnstone boss hails 'heart and soul' of stars as Perth side edged out…
St Johnstone goalkeeper, Josh Rae.
Josh Rae pinpoints reason for slow start with St Johnstone as keeper declares himself…
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari claps on the sideline.
Simo Valakari issues 'defend from the front' rallying call to St Johnstone ahead of…
Simo Valakari.
JIM SPENCE: Simo Valakari is smooth operator - but St Johnstone boss' velvet glove…
Simo Valakari hopes to mastermind a St Johnstone win over Rangers at McDiarmid Park. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
Simo Valakari recalls wrecking Rangers' 9-in-a-row party as St Johnstone boss prepares for Gers…
St Johnstone's new Croatian defender Bozo Mikulic. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Bozo Mikulic: St Johnstone boss highlights 5 strengths - and 1 area for improvement…
Drey Wright was left out of the St Johnstone team in midweek.
St Johnstone target new right-back in January as manager hails stand-in
3

Conversation