Seun Adewumi lifts lid on family Christmas plan as Dundee teen’s nearest and dearest set to travel from Vienna

Dundee’s Seun Adewumi is delighted he won’t be home alone at Christmas.

This is the first festive season the Austrian 19-year-old has spent away from his nearest and dearest.

However, the on-loan Burnley midfielder’s whole family will travel from Vienna to the City of Discovery later this month to ensure he has a Christmas Day to remember.

Adewumi said: “On the 21st, my whole family will come and visit me for five days.

“I won’t be alone, which is amazing.

“My little sister, three brothers and my mum are all coming. I can’t wait for that.

“I’ve got space for three, the others will have to go to a hotel.

“They all said that I shouldn’t spend Christmas alone.

“This is my first one away from home so this makes a big difference.”

Adewumi was praised by Dundee boss Tony Docherty for making a difference of his own when he came off the bench during Saturday’s draw with Kilmarnock.

Now the Austrian Under-21 international is hoping for an early Christmas present in the shape of being handed a start against Motherwell at Dens on Wednesday night.

Adewumi added: “Against Kilmarnock, I think I brought a new energy and I always want to play my part.

“I thought I did a good job. Hopefully I can play from the start soon, but I always respect the plans of the gaffer.

“If it’s from the bench or the start, I want to help the squad.

“I’m just trying to show my quality on the pitch. I think I showed it with my one-vs-ones, I love them.”

Adewumi’s loan deal ends next month with Docherty already admitting he would like to extend his stay but the player himself is just fully focused on developing as a player.

He added: “I only look at my development. I want to play just now and make sure I’m in the right environment.

“I am developing here because it’s a hard league. If I work hard here, I think I’ll grow more as a player.

“Scottish football is very hard, very physical. I like the way every club plays completely differently.

“In Austria, most teams play in a similar way. Here every opponent is different so we have to analyse a lot.

“It’s always a new challenge. I like the variety every Saturday.”