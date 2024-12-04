Seun Adewumi lifts lid on family Christmas plan as Dundee teen’s nearest and dearest set to travel from Vienna

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Seun Adewumi lifts lid on family Christmas plan as Dundee teen’s nearest and dearest set to travel from Vienna

The on-loan Burnley prospect is delighted he won't be alone over the festive season.

By Neil Robertson
Seun Adewumi
Seun Adewumi applauds the travelling Dundee fans at Kilmarnock. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock

Dundee’s Seun Adewumi is delighted he won’t be home alone at Christmas.

This is the first festive season the Austrian 19-year-old has spent away from his nearest and dearest.

However, the on-loan Burnley midfielder’s whole family will travel from Vienna to the City of Discovery later this month to ensure he has a Christmas Day to remember.

Adewumi said: “On the 21st, my whole family will come and visit me for five days.

“I won’t be alone, which is amazing.

“My little sister, three brothers and my mum are all coming. I can’t wait for that.

“I’ve got space for three, the others will have to go to a hotel.

“They all said that I shouldn’t spend Christmas alone.

Adewumi
Seun Adewumi in action against Kilmarnock. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“This is my first one away from home so this makes a big difference.”

Adewumi was praised by Dundee boss Tony Docherty for making a difference of his own when he came off the bench during Saturday’s draw with Kilmarnock.

Now the Austrian Under-21 international is hoping for an early Christmas present in the shape of being handed a start against Motherwell at Dens on Wednesday night.

Adewumi added: “Against Kilmarnock, I think I brought a new energy and I always want to play my part.

“I thought I did a good job. Hopefully I can play from the start soon, but I always respect the plans of the gaffer.

“If it’s from the bench or the start, I want to help the squad.

“I’m just trying to show my quality on the pitch. I think I showed it with my one-vs-ones, I love them.”

Seun Adewumi celebrates
Seun Adewumi is congratulated after notching his first Dundee goal against Kilmarnock at Dens. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Adewumi’s loan deal ends next month with Docherty already admitting he would like to extend his stay but the player himself is just fully focused on developing as a player.

He added: “I only look at my development. I want to play just now and make sure I’m in the right environment.

“I am developing here because it’s a hard league. If I work hard here, I think I’ll grow more as a player.

“Scottish football is very hard, very physical. I like the way every club plays completely differently.

“In Austria, most teams play in a similar way. Here every opponent is different so we have to analyse a lot.

“It’s always a new challenge. I like the variety every Saturday.”

