EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United kid Bryan Mwangi’s Scottish Cup fairytale – broken down bus, Broxburn heroics and Scott Brown at Albyn Park

Mwangi, 19, is relishing a formative loan with the Lowland League side.

Bryan Mwangi in action against Brechin City in pre-season
Bryan Mwangi in action against Brechin City in pre-season. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

When Bryan Mwangi was farmed out on loan to Broxburn Athletic to gain valuable experience in the senior ranks, a few bumps in the road were inevitable.

However, the Dundee United prospect didn’t expect them to be quite so literal.

Embarking on their 120-mile journey to Stranraer on Saturday, the Badgers’ team bus – which belonged to Championship neighbours Livingston – came to a shuddering halt by the side of the road.

Pictures of the scene went viral on social media as Broxburn’s already-laborious trek to Stair Park became an epic.

While players whittled away the time and attempted to remain in high spirits, there were understandable fears about how to source another coach, and whether they would make the 3pm kick-off.

However, a supporters’ bus came to the rescue – and gave the West Lothian outfit even more fuel for their cup upset, winning 2-1 after extra-time.

Mwangi: Losing wasn’t an option after fan rescue

“We broke down on the dual carriageway and all the boys were just saying, “oh no, how is this happening?”,” Mwangi told Courier Sport after climbing from the bench to play his part in a famous triumph.

“We were trying to make a joke of it, but you are thinking about whether the game might get delayed for an hour or two. We didn’t know if we could get another bus.

“The players were all a bit confused and in the dark, more than anything.

“But thankfully there was a fans’ bus passing not too far away, so we got on and they had to wait for another; I’m not sure how long they had to wait at the side of the road – maybe a couple of hours.

“They did eventually manage to get to the game.

“After that happened, we all basically agreed, “we’ve got to win it for them”. The same goes for all the fans that made the trip because it is a long way. We didn’t think it was even an option to lose.”

Bryan Mwangi is a gifted young winger.
Mwangi is a gifted young winger. Image: SNS

Mwangi, who lives in Livingston and, as such, has plenty of familiarity with the Brox, added: “I’m grateful to be a part of this.

“We’ve got a great bunch of boys and Broxburn is a great club. To be creating history as we go, breaking records, is something we just want to continue.”

Group chat Celtic buzz

This season’s Scottish Cup adventure is just the second time Broxburn have reached the fourth-round stage, having faced St Mirren – ironically managed by United boss Jim Goodwin at the time – in 2020.

They lost out 3-0 in Paisley.

Bryan Mwangi in Dundee United training.
Mwangi in Dundee United training. Image: Dundee United FC.

This time, they will host Scott Brown’s Ayr United at modest Albyn Park.

While delighted with the mouth-watering visit of Championship opposition, Mwangi readily admits he thought an incredible showdown with Celtic was on the cards when Broxburn and the Hoops were two of the last four balls remaining in Monday’s draw.

“There were messages coming through on the group chat during the draw and it was an exciting experience,” he continued.

“There were only four balls left and we were all saying, “we’re going to get Celtic here!”

“But Ayr are still a big team and it’s a great draw, especially to have them here at Albyn Park. Hopefully we can get a lot of fans along for it – we have great support in the community – and test them on the day.”

Ayr manager, Scott Brown.
Ayr manager, Scott Brown. Image: SNS.

He added: “It’ll be fun seeing Scott Brown at Albyn Park. I’m sure he won’t have been to too many grounds like ours – a bit different from what he got used to.

“But it’ll be great for us to go up against one of his teams.

“There will be a lot of attention and eyes on that tie because of him – Scott Brown is a massive figure in Scottish football – but it’s our job to make sure he doesn’t leave happy.”

Mwangi: Loan stint has made me adapt

Until that tie, however, it is back to Lowland League duty for Mwangi as he continues his personal development on loan from the Tangerines.

Still only 19 years of age, Mwangi has regularly trained with the Terrors’ senior side, played three SPFL Trust Trophy fixtures with the Reserves and been on the bench for Goodwin’s first team twice.

However, the former Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale starlet insists he is gaining far more by playing men’s football at Broxburn.

Bryan Mwangi in action for Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale U/14s.
A youthful Mwangi in his Hutchie days. Image: Kath Flannery

“I’ve had to adapt to a different style of football compared to how I was playing at U/18 level,” he added. “It’s far more physical, you need to put in 90-minute performances – you can’t fade in and out of matches.

“It means a lot more to everyone involved. You have fans coming to watch every Saturday when they could be spending their money on something else; that’s the extra motivation to do well for them, and for the team.

“I feel like I have been contributing to games and hopefully I can keep that up.”

