Man, 51, charged with ‘indecent communications’ in Perth after online ‘protection’ group visits home

A man has been arrested in Perth for allegedly making indecent communications online after a “protection” group visited a home in the city.

The 51-year-old was arrested on Monday morning after police were called to Tweedsmuir Road.

A video of the visit was shared on social media by a so-called “protection group”.

The man was detained at the property and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 11.20am on Monday, a 51-year-old man was arrested from a property in Tweedsmuir Road.

“He has been charged in connection with making alleged indecent communications and is expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”