Firefighters free person trapped in car after Glenrothes crash

A person has been freed from a car by firefighters after a crash in Glenrothes.

Emergency services were called to Kellie Court at around 1pm on Tuesday.

The condition of the casualty has not been confirmed.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 12.54pm about a one-vehicle crash at Kellie Court, Glenrothes.

“We send two appliances from Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy.

“One person was found to be trapped in their vehicle.

“Firefighters used specialist equipment to free the person.

“The appliances remain at the scene.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

