Dundee sex predator still to be sentenced a year after conviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee sex predator still to be sentenced a year after conviction

Ryan Byrne pled guilty in September 2023 to attacking a teenage woman on the grounds of the University of Dundee at Park Place in 2018.

By Ciaran Shanks
Ryan Byrne
Ryan Byrne.

A sexual predator previously remanded in custody has been released on bail – more than a year after he was first convicted.

Ryan Byrne pled guilty in September 2023 to attacking a teenage woman on the grounds of the University of Dundee at Park Place in 2018.

The case against him has been fraught with various delays, ranging from Byrne’s failure to attend court and engage with a psychiatric report, to issues with his hearing.

A fed-up Sheriff Alastair Carmichael remanded Byrne in custody last month in a bid to finally bring the case to an end.

However, the same sheriff granted Byrne his liberty and said he was not to blame for recent issues over a fresh psychiatric assessment being ordered.

Tricked police

Dundee Sheriff Court previously heard how Byrne – who also triggered a firearms incident at his home in 2020 – followed his victim, grabbed her from behind and restrained the woman while trying to place his hands down the front of her trousers.

The 44-year-old was stopped after a witness shouted over to him with police called out to arrest him.

He managed to trick police into letting him go after he was found lying on the ground outside the former Globe bar on West Port.

Dundee Sheriff Court.

The court heard that he told officers: “I saw the guy grabbing the girl. I ran after him but I couldn’t catch him.”

Byrne, of St Nicholas Place, was given another chance to have an assessment undertaken in July this year. A warrant had previously been granted for his arrest.

He appeared for sentencing again on Monday, September 2 but the report had still not been completed.

Byrne claimed that he and his partner had made several attempts to arrange an appointment but received no correspondence.

‘I am irritated we are not further forward’

Solicitor Amy Fox, acting as duty agent, said previous appointments had either been cancelled or sessions were incomplete due to Byrne experiencing trauma.

The lawyer added that Byrne was also participating in a 14-week mental health course for veterans at Ibrox Stadium, the home of Rangers FC.

Sheriff Carmichael said at that hearing: “I am irritated that we are not further forward. I need this report to be completed.

“I can’t trust you to attend voluntarily so you will be remanded in custody.

“This matter has to be finished off. All I need is this report. I am afraid you are the author of your own misfortune here.”

Byrne, who is no longer represented by a solicitor, returned to court on Thursday, October 17.

Hearing aid issues

The court was told Byrne had encountered problems with his hearing aids while remanded in HMP Perth.

His partner was allowed to sit beside him in the dock and said Byrne’s normal hearing aids are Bluetooth-assisted. Those types of devices are not allowed in custody.

A supposed mentor of Byrne’s was also viewing proceedings in the public gallery.

Addressing Byrne’s partner, who relayed information to him, Sheriff Carmichael said: “I have remanded him because he did not cooperate in making a psychiatric report.

“No report has been forthcoming and it’s not his fault. I need that report before I can sentence him.

“I am going to release him on bail again because he now has a mentor who will be able to help him and cooperate.

“He (the mentor) can’t force him but he can help him. Someone will be in touch again to interview him.

“He must cooperate because the next time I will probably have to end up jailing him.”

Sentence was deferred until December.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Murderer back in the dock after prison escape bid
Ardeonaig Hotel at Loch Tay
Perthshire hotel director died after JCB toppled off pier into Loch Tay
David Reid appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Angus IT specialist's marriage collapsed after police uncovered stash of child abuse files
Steven Fraser and Siobhan Hunter
Fife Staffy saved from destruction after two dog attacks
Christopher Sloan. Image: Facebook.
'Naive' Arbroath paedophile jailed for Snapchat breach
Ben Paton
Perth joyrider back behind bars for car keys theft just three days after prison…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Big Weekend brawler and sex offender's breach
CR0049350, Laura Devlin, Dundee. The official opening of the new Dundee Justice Hub is taking place on Friday. Designed to meet the needs of its users and a modern trauma informed justice system the Dundee Justice Hub will be formally opened on 2 August by the Lord President, Sheriff Principal Gillian Wade KC and the Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Home Affairs and 'first look' inside. Picture Shows; Courtroom 1, Dundee Justice Hub, Quadrant House, Riverside Drive, Dundee, 02nd August 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fatal accident inquiry to examine tragedy at Kinross-shire farm
Gordon Fraser.
Dundee paedophile declined hospital treatment hours before death in prison
Huong Nguyen was pulled over by police after her dangerous stop on an M90 sliproad
Police dashcam shows nail salon worker's 'extremely dangerous' stop on M90 slip road in…