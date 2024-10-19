Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Perthshire crash

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Perthshire.

Emergency services were called to the scene between St Madoes and Errol just before 6pm on Friday.

A 38-year-old woman was taken to hospital.

The extent of her injuries is not known.

It’s understood the road was closed for a short time but has since reopened.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.55pm on Friday officers were called to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the St Madoes area of Perth.

“A 38-year-old female motorcycle rider was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Recovery was arranged.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.