Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Perthshire crash

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Perthshire.
Emergency services were called to the scene between St Madoes and Errol just before 6pm on Friday.
A 38-year-old woman was taken to hospital.
The extent of her injuries is not known.
It’s understood the road was closed for a short time but has since reopened.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.55pm on Friday officers were called to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the St Madoes area of Perth.
“A 38-year-old female motorcycle rider was taken to hospital for treatment.
“Recovery was arranged.”
The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.
