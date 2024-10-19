Car flips onto roof in Monifieth crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Car flips onto roof in Monifieth crash

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 1pm.

By Andrew Robson
The car on its roof in Monifieth.
The car on its roof in Monifieth. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A car has flipped over after crashing in Monifieth.

Emergency crews were called to the collision on High Street just before 1pm on Saturday.

Police closed the road between Tay Street and Well Street following the crash.

Residents told of hearing a “loud bang” before looking out to see a white car overturned on the pavement.

Police closed the road after the crash.
Police closed the road after the crash. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Police at the scene of the crash.
Police at the scene of the crash. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

One nearby resident said:  “There was a loud bang just outside the window when I went for a look a car was sitting upside-down on the pavement.

“Lots of people quickly gathered around the vehicle and it looked like everyone got out okay.

“An ambulance was here checking everyone over but it left soon after.

“It could have been so much worse.”

The overturned car in Monifieth
The overturned car. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called to a single-vehicle crash in Monifieth at 12.54.

“One appliance arrived from Balmossie Fire Station to make the scene safe.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

