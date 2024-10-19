Car flips onto roof in Monifieth crash

A car has flipped over after crashing in Monifieth.

Emergency crews were called to the collision on High Street just before 1pm on Saturday.

Police closed the road between Tay Street and Well Street following the crash.

Residents told of hearing a “loud bang” before looking out to see a white car overturned on the pavement.

One nearby resident said: “There was a loud bang just outside the window when I went for a look a car was sitting upside-down on the pavement.

“Lots of people quickly gathered around the vehicle and it looked like everyone got out okay.

“An ambulance was here checking everyone over but it left soon after.

“It could have been so much worse.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called to a single-vehicle crash in Monifieth at 12.54.

“One appliance arrived from Balmossie Fire Station to make the scene safe.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

