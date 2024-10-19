Neighbours describes thick black smoke as firefighters tackle Angus house fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Neighbours describes thick black smoke as firefighters tackle Angus house fire

The fire broke out in Hillside near Montrose on Friday at teatime

By Lindsey Hamilton
house fire Hillside Montrose
The house at Park Cottages, Hillside. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

Neighbours have described thick black smoke filling the entire street after a house went on fire in Hillside, near Montrose.

The fire broke out in the terraced cottage in Park Cottages around 5pm on Friday.

Immediate neighbour, June Fraser was evacuated from her home for around three hours while firefighters tackled the blaze.

It is understood the house occupier, a  man who was said by June to live alone, was taken to hospital via ambulance.

The whole street was filled with smoke

June said: “I was in my house when I smelled smoke.

“I went to take a closer look and the whole of the street was filled with thick, black smoke.

“You couldn’t see across the road.”

June said that at the point she saw the occupier standing in the middle of the road outside his home.

“I don’t think he was badly hurt but he was taken in by another neighbour before he seemed to go away in an ambulance.”

She said: “Someone had called the fire brigade and meantime some workmen who were working nearby knocked on my door and told me to get out.

Hillside house fire
The house was boarded up on Saturday. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson
Hillside house fire
The house at Park Cottages. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

“My house is attached to the one that was on fire.”

June added: “Three fire engines soon arrived and it took them around three hours to put the fire out.

“I just had to wait around outside all that time.

“The fire brigade kept checking my loft to make sure the fire hadn’t spread but everything seemed to be ok and I got to go back inside eventually.

“It was pretty scary while it was happening.”

Emergency services at the scene

June said that at the height of the blaze there were also three police vans and a car and an ambulance outside.

She said: “I think his house is completely gutted by the looks of things.”

Another local resident said: “There was a lot of thick, choking black smoke.#

“The fire looked really bad at one point.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson said: “At 4.52pm on Friday we were called to a house fire at Park Cottages, Hillside by a neighbour who reported smoke in the street.

“Three crews from Montrose, Laurencekirk, and Brechin were dispatched to the scene.

“Crews used thermal imaging cameras and two hose jet reels to tackle the blaze.

“The stop message came in at 7.35pm and the last appliance left the scene at 9.18pm.”

Police Scotland has been asked to comment.

More from Angus & The Mearns

The car on its roof in Monifieth.
Car flips onto roof in Monifieth crash
Damage to the Bridge of Dun. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Bridge of Dun from above as Storm Babet repairs continue on 240-year-old Angus…
The battery energy storage plant would be built on vacant ground at Kirkton Industrial Estate in Arbroath. Image: Google
Battery plant plan for heart of Arbroath industrial estate
Laura Demontis and her sons were rescued from their home in Brechin.
IN PICTURES: Storm Babet and the long road to recovery one year on
Storm Ashley will sweep in overnight on Sunday. Image: Met Office
Storm Ashley: Police say 'avoid unnecessary travel' during Tayside and Fife yellow weather warning
The crash happened on the B965 between Friockheim and Arbroath. Image: Google Street View
Driver charged 16 months after 74-year-old cyclist died in Angus road crash
June Soutar in her home on East Mill Road in Brechin, which is still in the process of being refurbished a year on from Storm Babet. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
'I've never known stress like this': Brechin residents a year on from Storm Babet
Christopher Sloan. Image: Facebook.
'Naive' Arbroath paedophile jailed for Snapchat breach
Petition organiser Ian Nimmo White (second left) with concerned fellow residents of Gowanbank. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Roads chiefs say 'no significant speeding' issue on Forfar street residents want cut to…
6
The Coastguard Rescue Team evacuating residents in Brechin, Scotland, as Storm Babet battered the country. Shows four people wading through deep water with an inflatable boat.
How Storm Babet brought record-breaking rainfall to Tayside and Fife

Conversation