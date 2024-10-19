Crews tackle van fire in Ballingry

Emergency crews were called to tackle a van fire in Ballingry on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were scrambled to Kirktoun Park in the Fife Town shortly after 1pm.

A picture shared on social media showed flames shooting from the front of a white transit van.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and left the scene over an hour later.

Police Scotland were also called to the incident.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to reports of a van fire in Ballingry at 1.18pm on Saturday.

“Upon arrival, a transit van was well alight and firefighters extinguished the blaze.

“The appliance left the scene at 2.40pm.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.40pm on Saturday we were called to a report of a van on fire in Kirktoun Park, Ballingry.

“Emergency services are in attendance and inquiries are ongoing.”