Fife Crews tackle van fire in Ballingry Firefighters were called to the blaze in Kirktoun Park. By Andrew Robson October 19 2024, 4:04pm The transit van ablaze in Ballingry. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Emergency crews were called to tackle a van fire in Ballingry on Saturday afternoon. Firefighters were scrambled to Kirktoun Park in the Fife Town shortly after 1pm. A picture shared on social media showed flames shooting from the front of a white transit van. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and left the scene over an hour later. Police Scotland were also called to the incident. A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to reports of a van fire in Ballingry at 1.18pm on Saturday. "Upon arrival, a transit van was well alight and firefighters extinguished the blaze. "The appliance left the scene at 2.40pm." A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 1.40pm on Saturday we were called to a report of a van on fire in Kirktoun Park, Ballingry. "Emergency services are in attendance and inquiries are ongoing."
