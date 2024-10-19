Stirling Council boss who shared ‘shameful’ remarks after Kate’s cancer diagnosis is new interim SNP chief exec

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling Council boss who shared ‘shameful’ remarks after Kate’s cancer diagnosis is new interim SNP chief exec

Carol Beattie was appointed by the party’s national executive committee on Saturday following the resignation of Murray Foote.

By Derek Healey
Carol Beattie From:SNP
Carol Beattie From:SNP

The former boss of Stirling Council has been appointed as the SNP’s interim chief executive just weeks after she was forced to apologise for sharing “shameful” remarks about the Royal Family.

Carol Beattie was appointed by the party’s national executive committee on Saturday following the resignation of Dundee-born Murray Foote.

But questions have been raised over disparaging comments about the monarchy shared by Beattie on social media following the Duchess of Rothesay’s cancer diagnosis.

Reacting to a story about Kate’s health, the post – written by another user – said it was “time for the French solution to the monarchy”, suggesting the Royal Family should be executed.

The Princess of Wales recording her message announcing that following her abdominal surgery in January “tests after the operation found cancer had been present.”

In another post, Beattie wrote that intelligent people do not support the monarchy and those that do “use them as symbols of their bigotry or xenophobic values”.

On another occasion, after stepping down as Stirling Council chief executive, she shared a video of man saying “get Westminster to f**k” from her X account.

Beattie, whose account is now locked, said: “I apologise for any offence caused by the language I used and have removed the tweets.”

‘Shameful conduct’

Scottish Conservative chairman Craig Hoy said: “The murky appointment of Carol Beattie highlights the level of chaos unfolding within the scandal-ridden SNP.

“Despite saying he would stay on until a permanent replacement was found, Murray Foote obviously couldn’t leave fast enough from the turmoil of the SNP.

“Carol Beattie’s shameful conduct and endorsement of deeply offensive comments has no place in politics and demonstrates the lack of morals which exist at the top of the SNP hierarchy.”

Beattie will take over the temporary post immediately before a full recruitment process gets underway for a permanent replacement.

Murray Foote. Image: Progress Scotland.

Beattie served as the chief executive of Stirling Council until she stood down in May – supposedly to take up a new role in the private sector.

However, she was selected in September to fight the Falkirk South council by-election for the SNP. Her new role was confirmed just over 24 hours after she was defeated by Labour’s Claire Aitken.

Previously, the Tories said Beattie’s transition from council boss to candidate within a matter of months was without recent precedent and brings the long-standing convention of public servants carefully remaining politically neutral into question.

SNP depute leader Keith Brown said Beattie brings considerable experience to the role and her appointment will continue the work to ensure a “professional, modern, dynamic election-winning organisation”.

He added: “The SNP remains the dominant political force in Scotland – and Carol Beattie’s appointment will ensure we remain equipped for the tasks ahead.”

Beattie ‘honoured by’ role

Beattie described the appointment as a huge honour, adding: “I intend to waste no time in getting on with the important job of strengthening the party’s headquarters functions and supporting the party as a formidable national organisation.”

Murray Foote announced plans to step down on Friday after just over a year in the job, saying he would be unable to make the necessary personal commitment to lead the SNP through the ongoing “process of internal reorganisation and renewal” ahead of the 2026 Scottish Parliament elections.

Foote had previously been head of the party’s parliamentary communications but quit after incorrectly describing reports about the SNP’s membership figures as “drivel”.

His predecessor as chief executive, Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell, resigned after saying he wanted to take responsibility for misleading the public over the figures.

Murrell has since been charged with embezzlement linked to a police investigation into the party’s finances and Sturgeon remains under investigation.

