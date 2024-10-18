Dundee-born SNP chief executive Murray Foote quits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Dundee-born SNP chief executive Murray Foote quits

The former newspaper editor has said the time is right for him to stand down.

By Alasdair Clark
Murray Foote SNP John Swinney
Murray Foote (left), watches as John Swinney is sworn in as First Minister of Scotland. Image: PA

Dundee-born SNP chief executive Murray Foote has announced he will step down as the party undergoes an internal reorganisation.

Mr Foote, who hails from the Discovery City, was appointed to the role in August last year.

Paying tribute, First Minister John Swinney said the former newspaper editor had made a “significant contribution” to the party.

He will remain in post to support the transition.

Mr Foote’s appointment as chief executive of the SNP came months after he dramatically quit as head of communications after a row over the party’s membership figures.

Mr Foote was appointed in August 2023.

The lifelong Dundee United fan had described reports, which later turned out to be correct, of a big drop in members as “drivel”.

The former newspaper editor said he had been fed incorrect information from party HQ, which was led by Nicola Sturgeon’s husband, Peter Murrell.

Mr Foote re-joined the party fold following Ms Sturgeon’s resignation and the leadership contest that followed.

Murray Foote: 5 interesting facts about Dundonian appointed SNP chief executive

Announcing he would now be standing down, Mr Foote said he believed the party had the right leader in Mr Swinney to “advance the cause of Scottish independence”.

Explaining his reasons, he said: “The SNP has recently embarked on a substantial process of internal re-organisation and renewal to better equip it for current electoral contests and to prepare for the critical Scottish Parliament elections in 2026.

“While I agree these changes are both essential and appropriate, I also recognised after a period of reflection that I could not make the necessary personal commitment to leading the delivery of these changes into 2026 and beyond.

First Minister John Swinney. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“In the circumstances, I concluded it would be in my best interests and the best interests of the party that I step down to give my replacement the time and space to mould and develop these changes in a manner they deem appropriate.”

SNP leader John Swinney said: “When I became leader of the SNP, I promised to deliver a professional, modern, dynamic election-winning organisation – and Murray’s successor will build on the work he has started.

“I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Murray for his commitment and dedication to the Scottish National Party, and to independence, and I wish he and his family all the best for the future.”

More from Scottish politics

John Swinney.
ALASDAIR CLARK: School strikes in John Swinney's Perthshire backyard will prove tricky for First…
6
Alex Salmond
Alex Salmond’s body to be flown back to Scotland in jet paid for by…
MPs want to change the law. Image: Shutterstock
Debate: Should internet consent age be raised to 16?
3
Kirkcaldy MP Melanie Ward.
Kirkcaldy MP backs new law that would raise social media consent age to 16
Dame Ann Gloag
Perth entrepreneur Dame Ann Gloag 'betrayed and humiliated' after 'malicious' trafficking probe
First Minister John Swinney in Perth
John Swinney says 'no justification' for Perthshire strike set to close schools for two…
6
Dundee University economics expert Morris Altman.
Dundee economics expert slates Labour's winter fuel payment cuts
Alex Salmond Dundee
Alex Salmond in pictures across Dundee, Perth, Fife and Angus
Former Dundee nurse Pam Woodfield - who worked with Sam Eljamel.
EXCLUSIVE: 'I'm a Dundee nurse who worked with Eljamel - then he botched my…
3
Brian Cox and Alex Salmond
Dundee's Brian Cox reveals how Alex Salmond changed his mind on politics and independence
14

Conversation