Dundee-born SNP chief executive Murray Foote quits

Dundee-born SNP chief executive Murray Foote has announced he will step down as the party undergoes an internal reorganisation.

Mr Foote, who hails from the Discovery City, was appointed to the role in August last year.

Paying tribute, First Minister John Swinney said the former newspaper editor had made a “significant contribution” to the party.

He will remain in post to support the transition.

Mr Foote’s appointment as chief executive of the SNP came months after he dramatically quit as head of communications after a row over the party’s membership figures.

The lifelong Dundee United fan had described reports, which later turned out to be correct, of a big drop in members as “drivel”.

The former newspaper editor said he had been fed incorrect information from party HQ, which was led by Nicola Sturgeon’s husband, Peter Murrell.

Mr Foote re-joined the party fold following Ms Sturgeon’s resignation and the leadership contest that followed.

Announcing he would now be standing down, Mr Foote said he believed the party had the right leader in Mr Swinney to “advance the cause of Scottish independence”.

Explaining his reasons, he said: “The SNP has recently embarked on a substantial process of internal re-organisation and renewal to better equip it for current electoral contests and to prepare for the critical Scottish Parliament elections in 2026.

“While I agree these changes are both essential and appropriate, I also recognised after a period of reflection that I could not make the necessary personal commitment to leading the delivery of these changes into 2026 and beyond.

“In the circumstances, I concluded it would be in my best interests and the best interests of the party that I step down to give my replacement the time and space to mould and develop these changes in a manner they deem appropriate.”

SNP leader John Swinney said: “When I became leader of the SNP, I promised to deliver a professional, modern, dynamic election-winning organisation – and Murray’s successor will build on the work he has started.

“I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Murray for his commitment and dedication to the Scottish National Party, and to independence, and I wish he and his family all the best for the future.”