Shaun Rooney: Ex-St Johnstone player leaves St Mirren after teen assault charge

St Mirren has parted ways with ex-St Johnstone player Shaun Rooney after he was charged with assaulting a teenager.

Rooney, 28, had been suspended by the Paisley club since late September amid allegations he attacked an 18-year-old woman in a Glasgow takeaway.

The defender was charged in connection with assault and a breach of the peace at a premises on Queen Street on September 19.

He is due to appear at Glasgow Sherriff Court at a later date.

Rooney departs St Mirren ‘by mutual consent’

The Buddies said in a statement: “St Mirren Football Club can confirm that Shaun Rooney has left the club by mutual consent.

“The club will make no further comment.”

Shaun Rooney joined St Mirren in the summer of 2024 following a two-year spell at Fleetwood Town.

Rooney, a former Dundee United youth player, also had a stint at Dunfermline before spending two seasons in Perth.

He was part of the double-winning St Johnstone side in the 2020/21 season.