St Johnstone duo Aaron Essel and Andre Raymond reveal joy at helping to support their families

St Johnstone duo, Aaron Essel and Andre Raymond, have opened up on the joy they get from supporting their families back home in Ghana and Trinidad.

The Perth players, who are flat-mates as well as team-mates after signing for Saints in the summer, were interviewed by Marvin Bartley for the SPFL United series, a new campaign to support Black History Month.

Both take deep satisfaction from being able to help their parents and siblings financially, now that they are professional footballers in Scotland.

“I came from a very poor family,” said Essel.

“My father wasn’t at school at all, same as my mother.

“Father worked a lot – a very strong man. I’m so proud of him.

“Since I was a kid I wanted to play football and my family was supportive.

“Because we don’t have anything and I am able to send money it makes them smile, that makes me happy too.”

Essel, an under-23 international, believes there are other potential Premiership stars playing in his homeland.

“We have so many talented footballers in Ghana,” he said. “It’s really difficult to get the chance to travel.

“Even in my area, I’m not one of the best players!”

Raymond, who played in Portugal before Dan Phillips recommended him to Craig Levein, added: “My parents are really hard-working. The jobs they do don’t pay a lot because of the economy in Trinidad.

“I feel good to be able to say: ‘Mum, dad, let me take care of this’. I see that appreciation from my brothers as well. It gives me motivation to keep doing what I’m doing to make their lives easier.”

Unsurprisingly, the Scottish weather isn’t to the liking of the two defenders.

And the other big adjustment has been trying to pick up what their team-mates are saying.

“From watching movies, you understand the UK accent,” said Raymond. “But the Glasgow accent is different!

“For me the hardest is Ross (Sinclair). He’s talking to me and I’m like: ‘Slow down, please, I don’t understand’!”

Essel chose Nicky Clark.

“Seriously, I’m like: ‘Uh? His accent is so bad!”

With Croatian Bozo Mikulic signing this week, Saints now have another nationality in their multi-cultural dressing room.

Raymond believes that is a positive for team spirit.

“I think so,” he said.

“People see life differently and have different perspectives.

“It makes you a better person overall.”