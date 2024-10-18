Dundee at Motherwell: Team news, selection dilemmas and who is the referee?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee at Motherwell: Team news, selection dilemmas and who is the referee?

The Dark Blues are aiming to end their losing streak at in-form Motherwell.

Lyall Cameron scores at Motherwell.
Lyall Cameron finds the net for Dundee at Motherwell last season. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Dundee head to Motherwell with one job in mind – stop their damaging run of defeats.

The Dark Blues head to Fir Park on the back of four straight defeats and just one win in seven Premiership matches this season.

The Steelmen, meanwhile, are flying in fourth and have won four of their last five matches in all competitions.

They also boast an enviable record against the Dee in recent times.

Dundee have won just one of the last 14 against the ‘Well and haven’t won at Fir Park since 2017.

They were denied an end to that run last season after conceding a 98th-minute equaliser.

Can they upset the in-form Steelmen this time around?

Team news

Mo Sylla
Mo Sylla earns a second yellow card against Kilmarnock. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Dundee will certainly be without Mo Sylla as he endures his suspension for the red card against Kilmarnock while Joe Shaughnessy remains out.

Jordan McGhee has a slight chance of returning after a calf injury while decisions on the fitness of Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan will be taken closer to kick-off.

They had a long trip back from U/21 duty in Kazakhstan this week and weren’t due to train until Friday.

Motherwell, meanwhile, will be without club captain and former Dee Paul McGinn.

Lyall Cameron closes down Paul McGinn as Dundee drew with Motherwell. Image: SNS.
Lyall Cameron closes down Paul McGinn as Dundee drew with Motherwell last season. Image: SNS.

He’s damaged a thigh muscle and will miss the Steelmen’s League Cup semi-final next month.

Callum Slattery, Harry Paton, Jack Vale, Sam Nicholson and Ross Callachan remain out but Dan Casey returns from suspension.

Selection dilemmas

Tony Docherty’s biggest headache is how to replace the suspended Mo Sylla without a ready-made replacement.

However, Scott Fraser played 90 minutes in a bounce game last week against Rangers and could well take the deeper midfield slot.

Courier Sport analysed what Sylla brings to the side and how Dundee might replace him this weekend. Head HERE for the full article.

Scott Fraser in action for Dundee. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Scott Fraser has made two Dundee appearances as a sub so far. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

A decision over his goalkeeper may also be a big one after Jon McCracken’s error proved costly against Kilmarnock.

Very experienced Trevor Carson is waiting in the wings and could be called upon.

After the Kilmarnock collapse, there could be a number of changes from the Dark Blues for this big clash.

Managers

Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: PA Wire

Dundee boss Tony Docherty said: “Motherwell have been doing really well and have been picking up good results.

“I have watched their last couple of games against St Mirren and Hibs.

“They have been picking up points and their performance levels have been good.

“I have been looking back at our own performances and I have been really, really happy with the performances of the team.

“I just think if we continue that level then by the law of averages things will start to fall for us.

“We will start to pick up the points we deserve.”

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell. Image: SNS

Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell said: “We have a really, really tough opponent and a team that haven’t got as many points as they possibly could have with some of their displays.

“It’s going to be a real tough game for us.

“They are a very good side. They’ve lost one or two key contributors from last season but Tony has done really well in his recruitment.

“They are a team that come right after you, they don’t wait to see what’s going to happen.”

Recent clashes

Mark O'Hara is the last man to score a Dundee winner at Motherwell, back in 2017 as Neil McCann took interim charge. Image: SNS
Mark O'Hara is the last man to score a Dundee winner at Motherwell, back in 2017 as Neil McCann took interim charge. Image: SNS

December 2 2023: Motherwell 3-3 Dundee (Biereth 6, Mugabi 68, Wilkinson 90+7; Cameron 30, Beck 34, Robinson 88)

March 5 2022: Motherwell 1-1 Dundee (Efford18; McMullan 6)

August 28 2021: Motherwell 1-0 Dundee (Watt 34)

April 27 2019: Motherwell 4-3 Dundee (Turnbull 12&90, Scott 24, Ariyibi 50; Woods (p) 11, Robson 22, Ralph 52)

November 3 2018: Motherwell 1-0 Dundee (Turnbull 69)

Referee

Referee Euan Anderson. Image: SNS.

Euan Anderson is the man in the middle for this one, taking charge of just his second Premiership match of the season.

That was Aberdeen’s 1-0 win at Ross County in August, where he dished out five yellows.

He has taken a Dundee game already this term, a 6-1 thrashing of Airdrieonians in the League Cup.

That saw Antonio Portales and Ethan Ingram booked while Dylan MacDonald saw red for the diamonds after taking down Simon Murray as he ran through on goal.

That’s the only red he’s shown in his past 38 matches, going all the way back to the start of last season.

