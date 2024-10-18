5 things you need to know ahead of Dundee United vs Hibs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 things you need to know ahead of Dundee United vs Hibs

Courier Sport provides the lowdown on the Hibees' trip up the East Coast.

Jamie McGrath strokes home the winner when these sides last met.
Jamie McGrath strokes home the winner when these sides last met. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United can finally look forward to some home comforts when they host Hibs – 34 DAYS on from their last outing at Tannadice.

The Tangerines have been on the road against Motherwell, Kilmarnock and St Mirren since that 1-0 defeat to Rangers last month, and their return to familiar surroundings should be a raucous one.

More than 10,000 fans are expected for Saturday’s encounter, with United seeking to continue their fine start to the season and, in the process, pile misery upon the struggling Hibees.

Courier Sport sets the scene.

The selection dilemmas

Ross Graham’s run in the United starting line-up will come to an end, with the in-form centre-back facing a month on the sidelines due to a hamstring strain.

Ross Graham's absence is likely to be felt
Ross Graham. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group

Kevin Holt contended with some soreness in his calf following his half-hour outing against St Mirren, making his selection far from certain against the capital club. Goodwin has been coy on the availability of specific individuals.

Vicko Sevelj can operate in a back-three, but hasn’t done so since an ill-fated debut against Falkirk, leaving Goodwin with a conundrum to solve – depending on some late fitness decisions.

Louis Moult remains a doubt after taking a bang to his knee against Kilmarnock, albeit Sam Dalby and Jort van der Sande provide ample options in attack.

Whether Goodwin sticks with two up front is another big call.

The Hibs danger men

MYKOLA KUHAREVICH was the last man to score for Hibs at Tannadice. The towering Ukrainian marksman will fancy his chances of repeating the feat.

Tall, imposing and technically adept, Kuharevich will be the focal point of the Hibees attack, with the likes of Junior Hoilett, Josh Campbell and – if deemed sufficiently fit – Martin Boyle feeding off him.

He has scored two goals in eight games since signing up for a second loan spell in the capital but, much like his United counterparts, he offers far more to the side than his modest return may suggest.

Mykola Kuharevich celebrates finding the net against St Johnstone
Kuharevich celebrates finding the net against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

JUNIOR HOILETT has arguably been the Hibees’ most potent performer since joining the club last month. He may have lost a yard of pace, but the trickery and end product of the former Cardiff and Blackburn star remains undiminished.

His clinical finish in Hibs’ 2-1 defeat against Motherwell last time out was testament to that fact.

KWON HYEOK-KYU has the ability to dictate the game if the Tangerines’ fail to shackle the on-loan Celtic man, while his eight Premiership shots (only bettered at Hibs by Kuharevich) underline a willingness to burst forward.

His pass accuracy of 83.1% is the highest of any Hibs ace to have played a statistically significant part this season, his seven tackles won is only bettered by Jordan Obita, Nectarios Triantis (both eight) and Lewis Miller (10).

A proper all-rounder.

What Jim Goodwin said

“I know the quality Hibs have got within the squad,” said the United boss. “They’ve built a very strong group of players, and we know the threats that they carry.

'As low as I've felt': Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

“They’ve got real pace in the team, depending on what way David Gray decides to go. I’m led to believe Martin Boyle is back training and I would expect him to play a part in the game on Saturday. He’s a very influential player for them.

“They are probably not on the kind of run that they would like – one win in their last seven games – but our main concern is ourselves.”

Head-to-head record at Tannadice (last 5 games)

09/04/23: Dundee United 2-1 Hibs (Fletcher 8, McGrath pen 90; Kuharevich 70)

22/10/22: Dundee United 1-0 Hibs (Behich 11)

26/12/21: Dundee United 1-3 Hibs (Glass 90; Nisbet 38, Cadden 78, Murphy 90)

23/09/21: Dundee United 1-3 Hibs (Pawlett 58; Newell 3, Allan 37, Boyle pen 45)

08/05/21: Dundee United 0-2 Hibs (Nisbet 27, Doidge 58)

Who is the referee?

Chris Graham, who awarded Rangers a penalty against Dundee in his last outing, will be the man in the middle on Saturday.

Graham pointed to the spot after adjudging that Mo Sylla hauled down Cyriel Dessers at Ibrox, with James Tavernier slotting home from 12 yards to help the Light Blues to a 3-0 triumph.

Dee boss Tony Docherty described the decision as “soft”.

Saturday's match referee Chris Graham
Saturday’s match referee Chris Graham. Image: SNS

Graham has not taken charge of a United game this term but did oversee Hibs’ chastening 1-0 defeat against Kelty Hearts in the Premier Sports Cup.

He will be assisted by Chris Rae and Steven Traynor, with Grant Irvine serving as the video assistant referee (VAR).

