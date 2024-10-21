Dundee paedophile’s sick stash included images of girls as young as two

A paedophile caught with a disgusting stash of child abuse images at his Dundee flat has been ordered to perform unpaid work.

Jake Prior will be subject to the Sex Offenders’ Register for the next three years after he previously admitted the offences.

A police raid on Prior’s home on Strathmartine Road uncovered more than 150 child abuse files.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the abhorrent material featured female children as young as two years old.

Police search

Fiscal depute Calum Gordon said previously: “On August 9 2023, police attended in execution of a search warrant.

“The accused answered, and police explained their attendance. They obtained a number of devices including an iPhone.

“No accessible images were recovered and the accused made no comment or replies to police.”

A total of 150 inaccessible images were found along seven videos with the files linked to the Kik messenger platform.

Prior, 29, previously pled guilty to downloading indecent images of children between February 27 2022 and August 9 2023.

He returned to court for sentencing following the preparation of a social work report.

Blamed on relationship breakdown

Solicitor John Boyle referred to the degree of “minimisation” initially expressed by Prior to the author of the report.

He told Sheriff Mungo Bovey KC: “In the course of that interview, that position shifts to acceptance.

“Minimisation from individuals who have been convicted of these offences is not uncommon.

“It is considered that there is no link between minimisation and reoffending.

“Intervention by a social worker has already changed Mr Prior’s thinking.”

Mr Boyle said Prior’s explanation for why he downloaded child abuse material was due to the end of a relationship, the death of a close relative and the abuse of alcohol and cannabis.

Sheriff Bovey agreed to follow the recommendation in the report and made Prior subject to a stringent community payback order.

He will be supervised for three years, the same term as his monitoring on the Sex Offenders’ Register.

Prior must also comply with the Moving Forward to Change programme for sex offenders and was ordered to perform 200 hours of unpaid work.

