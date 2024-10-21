Dundee paedophile’s sick stash included images of girls as young as two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee paedophile’s sick stash included images of girls as young as two

Jake Prior will be subject to the sex offenders' register for the next three years after he admitted the offences.

By Ciaran Shanks
Jake Prior appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Jake Prior appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A paedophile caught with a disgusting stash of child abuse images at his Dundee flat has been ordered to perform unpaid work.

Jake Prior will be subject to the Sex Offenders’ Register for the next three years after he previously admitted the offences.

A police raid on Prior’s home on Strathmartine Road uncovered more than 150 child abuse files.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the abhorrent material featured female children as young as two years old.

Police search

Fiscal depute Calum Gordon said previously: “On August 9 2023, police attended in execution of a search warrant.

“The accused answered, and police explained their attendance. They obtained a number of devices including an iPhone.

“No accessible images were recovered and the accused made no comment or replies to police.”

Dundee Sheriff Court

A total of 150 inaccessible images were found along seven videos with the files linked to the Kik messenger platform.

Prior, 29, previously pled guilty to downloading indecent images of children between February 27 2022 and August 9 2023.

He returned to court for sentencing following the preparation of a social work report.

Blamed on relationship breakdown

Solicitor John Boyle referred to the degree of “minimisation” initially expressed by Prior to the author of the report.

He told Sheriff Mungo Bovey KC: “In the course of that interview, that position shifts to acceptance.

“Minimisation from individuals who have been convicted of these offences is not uncommon.

“It is considered that there is no link between minimisation and reoffending.

“Intervention by a social worker has already changed Mr Prior’s thinking.”

Mr Boyle said Prior’s explanation for why he downloaded child abuse material was due to the end of a relationship, the death of a close relative and the abuse of alcohol and cannabis.

Sheriff Bovey agreed to follow the recommendation in the report and made Prior subject to a stringent community payback order.

He will be supervised for three years, the same term as his monitoring on the Sex Offenders’ Register.

Prior must also comply with the Moving Forward to Change programme for sex offenders and was ordered to perform 200 hours of unpaid work.

