New Fife Chamber of Commerce chief executive appointed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

New Fife Chamber of Commerce chief executive appointed

Former chief executive Alan Mitchell stood down earlier this year after nearly seven years.

By Gavin Harper
Fife Chamber of Commerce president Colin Brown and new chief executive Stephen Percy-Robb. Image: Fife Chamber of Commerce.
Fife Chamber of Commerce president Colin Brown and new chief executive Stephen Percy-Robb. Image: Fife Chamber of Commerce.

The former boss of a Dunfermline paint company has taken over as chief executive of Fife Chamber of Commerce.

Stephen Percy-Robb has worked with a number of businesses in the region. His experience includes a period as managing director of paint firm Craig and Rose.

Mr Percy-Robb will start his new role early next month.

He said “I am delighted to be appointed as chief executive of Fife Chamber of Commerce.

“This is an exciting opportunity.

“I very much look forward to working with the chamber team, the board and the members to further develop and support all the good work that has been undertaken over the last few years.”

Mr Percy-Robb takes over from interim chief executive Ken Richards.

Alan Mitchell was chief executive of Fife Chamber of Commerce between 2016 and earlier this year.

He was appointed after Alan Mitchell – who had been chief executive since 2016 – stepped down earlier this year.

New chief exec brings ‘vast array of skills’

President of Fife Chamber of Commerce Colin Brown said: “The board is excited by the enthusiasm Stephen has for undertaking this role.

“Having worked in a number of businesses over the years, including a period in Fife as managing director of Craig & Rose, Stephen brings a vast array of skills to the job.

“He shares in the vision of the board to grow Fife Chamber in the months and years ahead.

“We look forward to him leading and developing them to help serve and support our members.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

The Lutine Bell on the underwriting floor of the Lloyd’s Building in London (Ian West/PA)
Lloyds of London slides to loss as £21bn handed to customers
The latest Bank of England base rate rise is another body blow to household finances, according to StepChange Debt Charity (Joe Giddens/PA)
‘Latest body blow to household finances’ as Bank of England base rate raised
(left to right) Secretary of State for Wales David TC Davies, Stena Line chief operating officer Fleet and Government Affairs Ian Hampton, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford during a visit the Port of Holyhead in Anglesey, North Wales (Peter Byrne/PA)
Prime Minister backing freeports to ‘turbo charge’ growth in Wales
(John Walton/PA)
Bank lifts UK interest rates again but upgrades economic growth forecast
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Labour MP suggests using plastic bag charges to fund ‘crumbling’ food banks
Dundee's Overgate Shopping Centre. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Paperchase: Closure date for Dundee Overgate shop
Striking NHS junior doctors on the picket line outside Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham during a previous strike (Jacob King/PA)
Junior doctors to hold fresh strikes in pay row
City stockbrokers FinnCap and Cenkos have agreed an all-share £43 million merger to create a group with combined revenues of more than £50 million (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Stockbrokers FinnCap and Cenkos agree £43m merger deal
The bid rigging included contracts for the development of Bow Street Magistrates’ Court and Police station and Selfridges department store (John Stillwell/PA)
Ten construction firms fined almost £60m over demolition cartel
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said publishing his tax return was about transparency (Richard Martin-Roberts/PA)
Tax expert questions whether PM’s capital gains tax arrangement should continue

Most Read

1
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A car was flipped on its roof during a crash at Scott Fyffe Roundabout Picture shows; A crash at Scott Fyffe Roundabout. Scott Fyffe Roundabout, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 23/03/2023
Driver escapes injury after car flips in Dundee crash
2
Craig Hamilton
Rosyth abuser sexually assaulted girl, 11, and asked her to marry him
3
East End community campus artist's impression
Shock as new Dundee school to cost £20m more than world renowned V&A museum
10
4
Katie Anderson 16, from Burra flys from Shetland to Dundee for specialist goalkeeper training. Image: Big Partnership.
Meet the teenager who flies 600-mile round trip for football training in Dundee
5
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
‘Privileged’ fraudster avoids jail for £13k scam at Perth Holiday Inn after ‘turning life…
6
Aedan Andrejus Burt, co-founder of Fib Whisky.
Aedan Andrejus Burt: Fife whisky boss dies aged 29
7
Rannoch Road in Perth was closed after reports of smoke coming from the ground. Image: Stuart Cowper
Seven-hour power cut in Perth after smoke seen coming from manhole cover
8
The body was discovered in a property on Erskine Wynd in Oakley, Fife on Wednesday morning. Image: Google Maps
Suspicious death investigation after man’s body found in Fife village
9
An Openreach engineer upgrading broadband.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in Tayside and Fife
10
The fire at a house in Stanley Terrace in Oakley broke out just after 7pm. Image: Google Maps
Man in hospital after house fire in Fife

More from The Courier

Derek Gaston was congratulated by Bobby Linn after his penalty save. Image: SNS
Ricky Little hails hero keeper Derek Gaston as Arbroath ace salutes former club Queen's…
Cameron MacKenzie, 16, from Greenock was last seen in the Kirriemuir area. Image: Police Scotland
Police extend search for missing Greenock teenager to Dundee
Brogan Anderson was last seen in Glasgow and may have travelled to Dundee police have said. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Paisley boy, 13, may have travelled to Dundee
Police remain at the property in Erskine Wynd 24 hours on. Image Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Police arrest man, 35, in connection with death in Oakley
Three Bellies Brae owner Lindsey Wilson pictured during the pandemic. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kirriemuir pub rocks bid for 2am opening over ACDC Bonfest weekend
Stats show Marc McCallum is the busiest keeper in League Two. Image: SNS
Marc McCallum targets play-off spot with Forfar after citing 'change in mindset' at League…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Aberdour Road, Burntisland crash Picture shows; Aberdour Road, Burntisland . Burntisland . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; Unknown
Man dies after van crashes into parked car in Burntisland
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. drug dealing Picture shows; Stuart Duncan. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 22/03/2023
Man died at Dunfermline homeless hostel after tragic drugs swap, court told
Robert Lindsay 29th Earl of Crawford has died.
Robert Lindsay: Fife peer who become leading Conservative politician dies
Cameron Lorimer made the threats at Perth Royal Infirmary.
Football yob fined for threatening to stab nurses at Perth Royal Infirmary

Editor's Picks

Most Commented