New Fife Chamber of Commerce chief executive appointed

The former boss of a Dunfermline paint company has taken over as chief executive of Fife Chamber of Commerce.

Stephen Percy-Robb has worked with a number of businesses in the region. His experience includes a period as managing director of paint firm Craig and Rose.

Mr Percy-Robb will start his new role early next month.

He said “I am delighted to be appointed as chief executive of Fife Chamber of Commerce.

“This is an exciting opportunity.

“I very much look forward to working with the chamber team, the board and the members to further develop and support all the good work that has been undertaken over the last few years.”

Mr Percy-Robb takes over from interim chief executive Ken Richards.

He was appointed after Alan Mitchell – who had been chief executive since 2016 – stepped down earlier this year.

New chief exec brings ‘vast array of skills’

President of Fife Chamber of Commerce Colin Brown said: “The board is excited by the enthusiasm Stephen has for undertaking this role.

“Having worked in a number of businesses over the years, including a period in Fife as managing director of Craig & Rose, Stephen brings a vast array of skills to the job.

“He shares in the vision of the board to grow Fife Chamber in the months and years ahead.

“We look forward to him leading and developing them to help serve and support our members.”