Kirriemuir pub rocks bid for 2am opening over ACDC Bonfest weekend

One of Kirriemuir’s most popular pubs has been given extended hours for the annual influx of thousands of ACDC fans to the Angus town.

Three Bellies Brae went before the area’s licensing board on Tuesday with a request for additional hours over the last weekend in April.

It will see Kirrie’s population almost double for the three-day celebration of Bon Scott.

The local baker’s son became the frontman of one the world’s biggest bands after his family emigrated to Australia.

And Kirrie has become an annual mecca for ACDC fans from around the globe.

Massive economic injection

Three Bellies Brae sits just 100 yards away from the Bon Scott statue unveiled at the 10th anniversary Bonfest in 2016.

Pub owner Lindsey Wilson told board members of the event’s massive importance to the town.

“I’ve been involved with Three Bellies Brae since 1999 and owned it since 2020,” she said.

“We pride ourselves on a very well run pub and don’t tolerate any nonsense.

“We are very careful to police people’s departure so they are not just put out onto the street and left to their own devices.

“And I live on the premises so I have a very clear understanding of how noise can carry and the pitfalls around that.”

She added: “This application is purely in relation to Bonfest.

“It’s an absolute lifeline to the businesses in Kirriemuir.

“Last year there was an estimated 6,000 people and we need to, as a town, make sure we can cater for that.

“It would be commercial suicide for the businesses if the festival outgrew the town.”

Extended morning and night hours

The pub was seeking 10am opening on the Saturday morning of Bonfest.

It also wanted 2am opening on Friday and Saturday nights and until 1am into Monday morning.

“I don’t expect it to bring any more turnover, the idea is to dilute the business that is there over more hours.

“Buses come from Dundee with festival visitors and they arrive at 11 so if we could get an extra hour that would be very helpful.

“On the Friday and Saturday nights there’s currently only one premises that is licensed till 2am, so another premises would help dilute everybody coming out of one place, or having nowhere to go.”

Board’s unanimous backing

Former board chairman Craig Fotheringham said he had no hesitation in backing the bid.

“I know this premises very well, it is very well run,” said the Monifieth and Sidlaws Conservative.

“I know what Bonfest brings to it and I have seen it buzzing, so I am fully in support of this.”

SNP councillor Lloyd Melville added: “Anyone who’s a resident of Angus knowns how important Bonfest is not just to Kirriemuir but the county as a whole.

“Being able to dilute the business across more hours and make sure folk are safe before getting into their taxis is a really good thing.

“An extension may be granted by the board for a special event of local or national significance and I think Bonfest certainly fits the bill.”