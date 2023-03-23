Kirriemuir pub rocks bid for 2am opening over ACDC Bonfest weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirriemuir pub rocks bid for 2am opening over ACDC Bonfest weekend

Three Bellies Brae pub sits 100 yards away from the statue celebrating Bon Scott, the Kirrie baker's son who became ACDC's frontman.

By Graham Brown
Three Bellies Brae owner Lindsey Wilson pictured during the pandemic. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Three Bellies Brae owner Lindsey Wilson pictured during the pandemic. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

One of Kirriemuir’s most popular pubs has been given extended hours for the annual influx of thousands of ACDC fans to the Angus town.

Three Bellies Brae went before the area’s licensing board on Tuesday with a request for additional hours over the last weekend in April.

It will see Kirrie’s population almost double for the three-day celebration of Bon Scott.

The local baker’s son became the frontman of one the world’s biggest bands after his family emigrated to Australia.

And Kirrie has become an annual mecca for ACDC fans from around the globe.

Massive economic injection

Three Bellies Brae sits just 100 yards away from the Bon Scott statue unveiled at the 10th anniversary Bonfest in 2016.

Pub owner Lindsey Wilson told board members of the event’s massive importance to the town.

“I’ve been involved with Three Bellies Brae since 1999 and owned it since 2020,” she said.

“We pride ourselves on a very well run pub and don’t tolerate any nonsense.

“We are very careful to police people’s departure so they are not just put out onto the street and left to their own devices.

Bonbfest 2022 in Kirriemuir
Rockers at Bonfest 202. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“And I live on the premises so I have a very clear understanding of how noise can carry and the pitfalls around that.”

She added: “This application is purely in relation to Bonfest.

“It’s an absolute lifeline to the businesses in Kirriemuir.

“Last year there was an estimated 6,000 people and we need to, as a town, make sure we can cater for that.

“It would be commercial suicide for the businesses if the festival outgrew the town.”

The pub sits just up Bellies Brae from the Bon Scott statue. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Extended morning and night hours

The pub was seeking 10am opening on the Saturday morning of Bonfest.

It also wanted 2am opening on Friday and Saturday nights and until 1am into Monday morning.

“I don’t expect it to bring any more turnover, the idea is to dilute the business that is there over more hours.

“Buses come from Dundee with festival visitors and they arrive at 11 so if we could get an extra hour that would be very helpful.

“On the Friday and Saturday nights there’s currently only one premises that is licensed till 2am, so another premises would help dilute everybody coming out of one place, or having nowhere to go.”

Board’s unanimous backing

Former board chairman Craig Fotheringham said he had no hesitation in backing the bid.

“I know this premises very well, it is very well run,” said the Monifieth and Sidlaws Conservative.

“I know what Bonfest brings to it and I have seen it buzzing, so I am fully in support of this.”

Fans celebrating AC/DC at Bonfest in Kirriemuir.

SNP councillor Lloyd Melville added: “Anyone who’s a resident of Angus knowns how important Bonfest is not just to Kirriemuir but the county as a whole.

“Being able to dilute the business across more hours and make sure folk are safe before getting into their taxis is a really good thing.

“An extension may be granted by the board for a special event of local or national significance and I think Bonfest certainly fits the bill.”

Teenager Tom Hill (left) died at Glenmark Cottage. Piers Le Cheminant (top right) and Lord Ramsay appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with his death.
East End community campus artist's impression
Stats show Marc McCallum is the busiest keeper in League Two. Image: SNS
Zak Rudden. Image: SNS.
