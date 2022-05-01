VIDEO: Kirrie Rocks! Bonfest return is worth the wait for AC/DC’s global family

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After two pandemic years Kirriemuir’s Bonfest is back.

In Black, denim, leather – and great voice.

And the AC/DC family from around the world were in unison in saying the celebration of the rock star baker’s boy from the wee Angus town was a showstopper in the history of the event.

Thousands flooded Kirrie this weekend for the return of the three-day festival honouring Bon Scott, the singer who fronted the band as it shot to fame in the 1970s.

The main festival site moved to the Kirrie Show field south of the town and was a sell-out.

And fans of all ages poured in for free music in town pubs and to soak up the atmosphere.

Local charity DD8 Music organise the festival.

And renowned tribute act Bon UK were due to wrap up the main arena programme on Sunday night in a rousing finale to the successful weekend.

Town centre is the place if you wanna rock and roll

On Saturday afternoon, Kirrie streets were jam packed for the traditional recreation of the 1975 hit Long Way to the Top.

Friday night headliners Thunderstruck, from Australia, performed the track on the back of the lorry which made its way through the town centre.

They were transported through the packed streets on a classic truck belonging to Kirrie HGV enthusiasts G&G Forrest.

For the past two years, DD8 organised a virtual Bonfest.

AC/DC’S Brian Johnson – the singer who took Bon’s place after the Scot’s death – sent a goodwill video message to DD8 Music for the 2020 online event.

International influx

But this year fans came from the US, Chile, Australia and across Europe and the UK.

And they included Bon’s son, Dave Stevens, and former girlfriend Mary Renshaw, who made the near 10,000-mile journey from Melbourne.

Sarah Bell, 28, made the solo trip from Boston.

“I came over in 2016, ’17 and ’18 but couldn’t be here in 2019,” she said.

“So I wasn’t going to miss it this time.

“The first time I came here I didn’t know what to expect.

“I walked through the town centre and then round to the Thrums Hotel and just hit this wall of sound.

“I’ve been addicted ever since,” said Sarah, who teaches children with autism.

“It is so unique – you are always in the right place, at the right time, with the right people.

“I keep coming back because of the bonds I have made with the people here and the fans from around the world.

“You meet people here and just know that they are supposed to be in your life.”

Kirrie welcome praised

And the sentiment is shared by Dirk Zoschke from Monchengladbach in Germany.

“This is my third time here,” said the 58-year-old.

“When I came here the first time I met the Provost (Kirriemuir councillor Ronnie Proctor) and I said I would be back every year.

“Of course the pandemic came and we watched it online.

“But it is now in my heart so it was good to feel free to be able to come back here and meet the people again.

“It is a big AC/DC family – and the people here are so friendly.”

More pictures from Bonfest Saturday.