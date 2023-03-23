Police arrest man, 35, in connection with death in Oakley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police arrest man, 35, in connection with death in Oakley

Residents have reported extensive police activity across the village following the discovery of a man's body.

By Neil Henderson
Police remain at the property in Erskine Wynd 24 hours on. Image Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Police remain at the property in Erskine Wynd 24 hours on. Image Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 57-year-old man in Oakley, which police are treating as suspicious.

Police and paramedics rushed to Erskine Wynd shortly after 6am on Wednesday, following the discovery of the man’s body.

Now police have confirmed that a 35-year-old male has been arrested, in connection with an assault.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 6.10am on Wednesday the body of a 57-year-old man was discovered at a property on Erskine Wynd in Oakley.

“A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an assault and enquiries remain ongoing.”

Police outside the house where the man’s body was discovered. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The man who died has not yet been named.

Locals reported seeing extensive police activity in the Oakley throughout Wednesday with a police helicopter also hovering on Wednesday evening.

One person who lives nearby said she woke to a “scene from a TV crime drama”.

She said: “It was unbelievable the amount of police and emergency services in the street.

A police officer stands guard at the rear of the property. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“Numerous police cars as well as two ambulances.”

She added: “It looked just like something you’d expect to see on TV in a crime drama or a movie.

“I never want to wake up to that ever again, it was shocking.

“There was a constant flow of police and forensics officers going in and out of the house all day.

“Everyone is still reeling and in complete shock.”

Police are continuing to investigate. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Another neighbour said police activity at the house has been constant, through to Thursday afternoon.

“You knew something really serious had happened with the amount of police vehicle and officers everywhere,” they said.

“It’s doubly shocking when you see the forensic officers in the suits working in the garden and going in and out of the property.”

