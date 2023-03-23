Police arrest man, 35, in connection with death in Oakley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 57-year-old man in Oakley, which police are treating as suspicious.

Police and paramedics rushed to Erskine Wynd shortly after 6am on Wednesday, following the discovery of the man’s body.

Now police have confirmed that a 35-year-old male has been arrested, in connection with an assault.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 6.10am on Wednesday the body of a 57-year-old man was discovered at a property on Erskine Wynd in Oakley.

“A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an assault and enquiries remain ongoing.”

The man who died has not yet been named.

Locals reported seeing extensive police activity in the Oakley throughout Wednesday with a police helicopter also hovering on Wednesday evening.

One person who lives nearby said she woke to a “scene from a TV crime drama”.

She said: “It was unbelievable the amount of police and emergency services in the street.

“Numerous police cars as well as two ambulances.”

She added: “It looked just like something you’d expect to see on TV in a crime drama or a movie.

“I never want to wake up to that ever again, it was shocking.

“There was a constant flow of police and forensics officers going in and out of the house all day.

“Everyone is still reeling and in complete shock.”

Another neighbour said police activity at the house has been constant, through to Thursday afternoon.

“You knew something really serious had happened with the amount of police vehicle and officers everywhere,” they said.

“It’s doubly shocking when you see the forensic officers in the suits working in the garden and going in and out of the property.”