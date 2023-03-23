Missing Paisley boy, 13, may have travelled to Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A missing teenager from Paisley may have travelled to Dundee, police say.

Brogan Anderson was last seen in Buchanan Bus Station in Glasgow at 4.05pm on Wednesday.

The 13-year-old is described as 5ft 6in tall with a shaved head.

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “When he was last seen he was wearing a black and white Jaguars NFL top that has a number 16 on the back, black jogging trousers and white Nike Airforce one trainers.

“If you have any information regarding Brogan’s whereabouts, we urge you to contact police as soon as possible on 101 quoting incident number 2174 of March 22.”