Paperchase confirms Perth store closure date

Paperchase has confirmed the closure date of its Perth shop, with its Dundee and St Andrews stores to also shut their doors.

The stationery company was bought from administration by Tesco a fortnight ago.

However, the supermarket giant only agreed to buy its brand and intellectual property, not its shops or workforce.

At the time the administrators from Begbies Traynor said they would keep the shops open for a short time.

Message to Perth Paperchase customers

Now, Perth Paperchase customers have received an email confirming the High Street shop will close on Saturday.

The message states: “It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that the Perth Paperchase store will be closing down on 18th February 2023.

“We want to take a moment to thank you for your support and loyalty over the years.

“Your love for all things stationery has made our stores a bright and vibrant place.

“Whether you were browsing for the latest notebook or seeking inspiration for your latest project, we are so grateful to have been a part of your journey.

“Some of our stores in the surrounding areas will remain open for a little longer and we encourage you to come and visit us and take advantage of any special offers we may have during this time.”

When will other Paperchase shops close?

Paperchase also operates shops in Market Street, St Andrews and the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.

The company has not responded to a request for information on the closing dates of these shops.

Paperchase, which has 106 shops, tried to sell the business as a whole but no offers came forward.

It also fell into administration two years ago, with the closure of 37 stores.