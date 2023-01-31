Tayside and Fife jobs at risk as Paperchase enters administration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tayside and Fife jobs at risk as Paperchase enters administration

By Rob McLaren
January 31 2023, 12.25pm Updated: January 31 2023, 12.51pm
Paperchase in Market Street, St Andrews. Image: Google Maps
Paperchase in Market Street, St Andrews. Image: Google Maps

High street stationery retailer Paperchase, which has shops in Tayside and Fife, has fallen into administration.

The company, which employs hundreds of workers, has appointed administrators from Begbies Traynor to oversee the insolvency process.

The retailer has 106 shops including stores in Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre, Market Street in St Andrews and Perth High Street. It also has a concession within Next in Kirkcaldy’s Fife Central Retail Park.

It comes after Paperchase failed to secure a buyer after being placed on the market by retail veteran owner Steve Curtis.

The stores are currently still trading but workers face an uncertain future.

Paperchase administration statement

The administrators said: “On January 31, Mark Fry, Kirstie Provan and Gary Shankland, of Begbies Traynor, were appointed as joint administrators of Aspen Phoenix Newco Limited, which trades as Paperchase.

“Unfortunately, despite a comprehensive sales process, no viable offers were received for the company, or its business and assets, on a going concern basis.

Greeting cards for sale in Paperchase. Image: Shutterstock

“However, there has been significant interest in the Paperchase brand and attendant intellectual property.

“The joint administrators will continue trading the company’s operations in the short term, with all stores remaining open and trading as normal.”

It comes only four months after the retailer was bought by Mr Curtis. He has previously backed Jigsaw and Tie Rack.

Paperchase also previously fell into administration two years ago, with the closure of 37 stores.

Overgate disappointment

Malcolm Angus, centre manager at Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee, said he hopes a buyer will be found for the business.

He said: “Overgate is obviously disappointed at today’s news in respect of Paperchase and we sincerely hope the company can attract a buyer, or funding to continue trading, to support the business and staff.

Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“We will be in discussions with the company over the coming weeks to understand their retail business model, and its long term sustainability.”

