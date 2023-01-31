Major Tesco shake-up to impact dozens of Tayside and Fife jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Major Tesco shake-up to impact dozens of Tayside and Fife jobs

By Gavin Harper
January 31 2023, 12.32pm
Tesco plans a major overhaul of the business that will affect more than 2,000 jobs.

Tayside and Fife jobs are at risk as supermarket giant Tesco plans a major overhaul.

The supermarket giant plans to make changes to store management roles, shut remaining counters and hot delis.

It will also close a number of in-store pharmacies in a shake-up that will impact around 2,100 jobs across the UK.

Tesco said it is reducing the number of lead and team managers in large shops as part of the changes to its management structure. That will affect around 1,750 workers.

It will also introduce around 1,800 new shift leader roles.

The supermarket giant, which has five stores in Dundee city centre, also confirmed it will close its remaining counters and hot delis from February 26.

It previously removed counters from the majority of shops amid a “significant” decrease in demand.

Tesco said all affected workers will be offered alternative roles. It did not say how many staff work on counters and delis.

Difficult decisions, says Tesco boss

The retailer said 350 workers will be impacted by a series of localised changes.

These include as the closure of eight pharmacies and reduced hours at some in-store post offices.

The Tesco store on Riverside Drive in Dundee.

The supermarket chain also confirmed it will cut a “small number” of different head office roles.

Tesco UK chief executive Jason Tarry, said: “These are difficult decisions to make, but they are necessary to ensure we remain focused on delivering value for our customers wherever we can.”

Mr Tarry said the firm was working with colleagues affected by the changes.

Devastating for Tesco staff, union says

A spokesman for the Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers (Usdaw) called for a meeting with the supermarket bosses.

Daniel Adams, national officer of the Usdaw union, said: “Tesco has informed us that they are looking to undertake restructures across the business.

“Clearly there is no good time to receive news like this.

“But it is especially difficult in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis. It will be devastating for those who may be affected.

“Usdaw will be entering into collective consultation with Tesco immediately to interrogate these proposals.

“We will be doing all we can to support members throughout the process.”

He vowed to protect jobs wherever possible.

2
8
