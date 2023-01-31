Major Tesco shake-up to impact dozens of Tayside and Fife jobs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tayside and Fife jobs are at risk as supermarket giant Tesco plans a major overhaul.

The supermarket giant plans to make changes to store management roles, shut remaining counters and hot delis.

It will also close a number of in-store pharmacies in a shake-up that will impact around 2,100 jobs across the UK.

Tesco said it is reducing the number of lead and team managers in large shops as part of the changes to its management structure. That will affect around 1,750 workers.

It will also introduce around 1,800 new shift leader roles.

The supermarket giant, which has five stores in Dundee city centre, also confirmed it will close its remaining counters and hot delis from February 26.

It previously removed counters from the majority of shops amid a “significant” decrease in demand.

Tesco said all affected workers will be offered alternative roles. It did not say how many staff work on counters and delis.

Difficult decisions, says Tesco boss

The retailer said 350 workers will be impacted by a series of localised changes.

These include as the closure of eight pharmacies and reduced hours at some in-store post offices.

The supermarket chain also confirmed it will cut a “small number” of different head office roles.

Tesco UK chief executive Jason Tarry, said: “These are difficult decisions to make, but they are necessary to ensure we remain focused on delivering value for our customers wherever we can.”

Mr Tarry said the firm was working with colleagues affected by the changes.

Devastating for Tesco staff, union says

A spokesman for the Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers (Usdaw) called for a meeting with the supermarket bosses.

Daniel Adams, national officer of the Usdaw union, said: “Tesco has informed us that they are looking to undertake restructures across the business.

“Clearly there is no good time to receive news like this.

“But it is especially difficult in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis. It will be devastating for those who may be affected.

“Usdaw will be entering into collective consultation with Tesco immediately to interrogate these proposals.

“We will be doing all we can to support members throughout the process.”

He vowed to protect jobs wherever possible.