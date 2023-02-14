Cowdenbeath farm sells for over £1.3m amid ‘remarkable’ rural sales

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The sale of a Fife farm for more than £1 million contributed towards a year of growth for a Scottish property firm.

137-hectare Lumphinnans Farm near Cowdenbeath sold for a price in excess of its £1.3m list price.

The farm has a substantial traditional farmhouse constructed during the buoyant coal mining era around 150 years ago.

The four-bedroom property has a number of original features including working shutters, original balustrade and handrails and an arched window.

As well as the significant area of grazing land for livestock, the sale came with a range of traditional and modern farm buildings.

A generous yard area provides ample space for storage. The land and buildings also presented the opportunity for further development potential.

‘Remarkable’ pace of rural sales

The sale was handled by Baird Lumsden, the rural property arm of chartered surveyors DM Hall.

Last year it saw a 30% increase in sales and its best year for farm and rural estate sales worth nearly £12m.

It handled transactions across most of Scotland, including the sale of a Perthshire home for more than its £380,000 valuation.

Jennifer Campbell, head of rural estate agency at Baird Lumsden, said: “The pace of land and rural property sales last year was quite remarkable.

“We are a relatively small team and believe our expertise and professionalism has led to our doing business across multiple regions.”

In addition, Baird Lumsden’s new homes division continues to expand, assisting developers to market and sell newly built residential properties.

Donald Yellowley, DM Hall partner, adds: “Demand for rural property was at unprecedented levels throughout Scotland last year and the team delivered exceptional customer service.”