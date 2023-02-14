Cowdenbeath farm sells for over £1.3m amid ‘remarkable’ rural sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cowdenbeath farm sells for over £1.3m amid ‘remarkable’ rural sales

By Rob McLaren
February 14 2023, 4.35pm Updated: February 14 2023, 4.36pm
Lumphinnans Farm in Cowdenbeath. Image: Baird Lumsden
Lumphinnans Farm in Cowdenbeath. Image: Baird Lumsden

The sale of a Fife farm for more than £1 million contributed towards a year of growth for a Scottish property firm.

137-hectare Lumphinnans Farm near Cowdenbeath sold for a price in excess of its £1.3m list price.

The farm has a substantial traditional farmhouse constructed during the buoyant coal mining era around 150 years ago.

The four-bedroom property has a number of original features including working shutters, original balustrade and handrails and an arched window.

An aerial view of Lumphinnans Farm in Cowdenbeath, which has many outbuildings. Image: Baird Lumsden.

As well as the significant area of grazing land for livestock, the sale came with a range of traditional and modern farm buildings.

A generous yard area provides ample space for storage. The land and buildings also presented the opportunity for further development potential.

‘Remarkable’ pace of rural sales

The sale was handled by Baird Lumsden, the rural property arm of chartered surveyors DM Hall.

Last year it saw a 30% increase in sales and its best year for farm and rural estate sales worth nearly £12m.

It handled transactions across most of Scotland, including the sale of a Perthshire home for more than its £380,000 valuation.

There is potential for further development at Lumphinnans Farm in Cowdenbeath which sold for more than £1.3m. Image: Baird Lumsden.

Jennifer Campbell, head of rural estate agency at Baird Lumsden, said: “The pace of land and rural property sales last year was quite remarkable.

“We are a relatively small team and believe our expertise and professionalism has led to our doing business across multiple regions.”

In addition, Baird Lumsden’s new homes division continues to expand, assisting developers to market and sell newly built residential properties.

Donald Yellowley, DM Hall partner, adds: “Demand for rural property was at unprecedented levels throughout Scotland last year and the team delivered exceptional customer service.”

Tags

Conversation

