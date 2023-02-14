KEVIN PRINGLE: Selling Scotland – the real challenge for our modern economy?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Selling Scotland – the real challenge for our modern economy?

By Kevin Pringle
February 14 2023, 4.36pm
production line of Scotch whisky bottles.
Whisky exports - a symbol of Scotland and a major driver for the economy. Image; Shutterstock.

As Robert Burns wrote: “To see oursels as ithers see us! It wad frae mony a blunder free us, An’ foolish notion”.

A report came out last week that tells us how people in other parts of the world view Scotland. The good news is it’s positive.

The Scottish Government uses the Anholt-Ipsos Nation Brands Index to measure how Scotland is perceived internationally.

Based on interviews in 20 countries, the index grades the reputations of nations and states according to various categories: exports, governance, culture, people, tourism, immigration and investment.

Of the 60 countries surveyed across the world, Scotland was ranked in 15th place.

the writer Kevin Pringle next to a quote: "It may be that Scotland is still regarded by some as a land of mist, mountains and mythical creatures, rather than as a modern economy with the goods and services to match."

The UK was sixth, but for a devolved nation with limited international profile to be in the top quartile is surprisingly good.

Business executives scored Scotland higher than those in other occupations, which suggests that we can capitalise on this global goodwill.

Scotland’s strongest area was governance, where we ranked 11th.

That may not be the universal verdict at home. But we are fortunate in many ways to live here and our credentials overseas are important.

The report finds that the more exposure people have to Scotland, the more likely they are to be favourable towards us.

Dramatic landscape of the Isle of Skye.
Scotland’s landscape is one of its greatest assets. Image: JP Offord/Shutterstock.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Scotland’s strongest attribute in the survey was natural beauty.

Of some concern, however, is that our weakest score was for exports, where we ranked outside the top 20.

Scotland – land of mist, mountains and a prosperous economy

Looking to the future, it could also be a problem that respondents in older age groups tended to have a more positive image of Scotland than people aged 18-29.

It may be that Scotland is still regarded by some as a land of mist, mountains and mythical creatures, rather than as a modern economy with the goods and services to match.

If so, this echoes a concern picked up in research conducted way back in 1990 by the old Scottish Development Agency (the predecessor of Scottish Enterprise) and the Royal Society of Edinburgh.

Golf course.
Golf is key to the economy in Scotland, with tourism associated with the sport generating close to £300 million a year.

Their report, ‘Scottishness’ – A Commercial Opportunity, was based on interviews with people in Munich, Paris, Milan and Barcelona: cities identified as key consumer centres in overseas markets.

One conclusion – expressed with classic Scottish understatement – was that: “There are no real negative feelings about Scotland, but there is a great deal of ignorance – especially about products.”

There is probably still a perception gap to overcome, but the projection of Scotland has moved on by leaps and bounds, thanks to all political parties and successive administrations since the Scottish Parliament was established in 1999.

Scottish Development International – the trade and inward investment agency – helps businesses around the world do business in or with Scotland.

It has 34 international offices focused on making the connections and providing the hard information needed to promote the Scottish economy.

Evidence of success is that Scotland has established itself for several years now as the UK’s most successful location for foreign direct investment outside London.

Scotland the real

One of the by-products of the 2014 independence referendum is that it put Scotland on the map as never before.

In the past, people abroad were vague about even the basics of our nation.

Yes rally in George Square, Glasgow, ahead of 2014 referendum.
A Yes rally in George Square, Glasgow, ahead of the 2014 referendum.

I remember a yellow cab driver in New York insisting that Scotland is an island, possibly confusing us with Ireland.

There is much less of that now.

Stories about the realities of Scotland – for good or ill – will occasionally feature in the media of other countries.

People in the US and elsewhere may once have thought of Scotland as Brigadoon – the mythical village that only appears once every century.

The challenge now is for our nation to be associated with business all year round.

