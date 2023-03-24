Fife kids to Light Up Newburgh with handmade lanterns and torch dance

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A group of Fife children are set to light up the village of Newburgh with a handmade lantern parade and torch dance tomorrow night.

They’ll be showing off the products of their weekly art sessions with What Moves You director Dawn Hartley and Fife Council community education worker Megan Robertson.

“Together we’ve drawn, painted, designed and danced to make our Lantern Parade and Torch Dance,” says Dawn, who organised the Light Up Newburgh event.

“It’s been great to see how creative these young people are!”

The Lantern Parade, which will be accompanied by musicians Quee MacArthur and Mat Clements, will set off from Tayside Institute Community Centre at 7pm for Riverside Park.

Back at TICC it will be followed by the Torch Dance and performances by professional dancers, with after-show pizza provided by Fraser’s Pizza Newburgh.

And locals are invited to join the young people for the free event on Saturday March 25.