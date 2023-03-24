Fife kids to Light Up Newburgh with handmade lanterns and torch dance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife kids to Light Up Newburgh with handmade lanterns and torch dance

By Rebecca Baird
Light Up Newburgh sets off from TICC at 7pm on Saturday.
Light Up Newburgh sets off from TICC at 7pm on Saturday.

A group of Fife children are set to light up the village of Newburgh with a handmade lantern parade and torch dance tomorrow night.

They’ll be showing off the products of their weekly art sessions with What Moves You director Dawn Hartley and Fife Council community education worker Megan Robertson.

“Together we’ve drawn, painted, designed and danced to make our Lantern Parade and Torch Dance,” says Dawn, who organised the Light Up Newburgh event.

“It’s been great to see how creative these young people are!”

Children’s artwork for Light Up Newburgh. Image: Dawn Hartley.

The Lantern Parade, which will be accompanied by musicians Quee MacArthur and Mat Clements, will set off from Tayside Institute Community Centre at 7pm for Riverside Park.

Back at TICC it will be followed by the Torch Dance and performances by professional dancers, with after-show pizza provided by Fraser’s Pizza Newburgh.

And locals are invited to join the young people for the free event on Saturday March 25.

